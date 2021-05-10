Brenda Tindal named executive director of Harvard Museums of Science and Culture

Tindal will be responsible for leading the Harvard Museum of Natural History, Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, the Harvard Museum of the Ancient Near East, and the Harvard Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments. Her tenure begins May 17.

The Harvard Museums of Science and Culture announced Monday that it had appointed Brenda Tindal as executive director, charging her with guiding four public-facing museums into a more inclusive era.

“I believe museums are essential parts of the learning ecosystem, and the opportunity to be back on a college campus and leverage Harvard’s extensive collections — I’m just thrilled at all the possibilities,” Tindal wrote in a statement.

Tindal boasts an impressive resume in museum curation and research, most recently serving as founding director of education and engagement at the International African American Museum in Charleston. She also held upper-level positions at the Detroit Historical Society and Levine Museum of the New South in Charlotte, N.C.

Tindal, who is Black, has additional experience incorporating diversity and equity measures into everyday museum practice. She curated exhibits such as the Levine’s “K(NO)W Justice K(NO)W Peace,” on the racial context surrounding law enforcement history, and “Courage: The Carolina Story That Changed America,” about Brown v. Board of Education. Plus, Tindal assisted Princeton University in researching its historic ties to slavery and has organized several workshops on the history of racism in the US. She has additional expertise in engaging descendent communities in the interpretation of slavery at museums and historic sites.

This experience, no doubt, will guide her work at Harvard, a university very publicly grappling with historic ties to slavery. The university has faced legal claims over the Peabody Museum’s set of 19th-century daguerreotypes picturing enslaved people from South Carolina; the images were commissioned in 1850 by Harvard scientist Louis Agassiz, who felt they bolstered his claims of white supremacy. In January, Harvard announced that the Peabody had discovered in its collection the remains of at least 15 people of African descent who were likely alive when slavery was legal in the US.

At the time, University President Lawrence S. Bacow issued a statement apologizing for “collection practices that placed the academic enterprise above respect for the dead and human decency.”

“Some of the controversies and delicate dilemmas museums face require courageous inquiry, thought partnership, and creative solutions,” Tindal wrote in Monday’s statement. “Museums are not merely cabinets of curiosity; they are well-positioned to serve as hubs for new learning and play a meaningful role in helping their communities and stakeholders grapple with hard truths and nuanced issues.”

Tindal succeeds Jane Pickering, who transitioned into a director role at the Peabody Museum in July 2019. Pickering was named executive director of Harvard Museums of Science and Culture in 2013, and was the first to hold the post.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.