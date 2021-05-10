Encore trimmed its losses and increased its gambling revenue to start 2021

During the comparable period of 2020, when casinos in Massachusetts were forced to close in March due to the pandemic, Encore reported a loss that was nearly three times higher than in the first quarter of this year. Now that the state is relaxing its coronavirus safety protocols, and COVID-19 vaccines are reaching more residents, Encore’s bottom line is faring better. In the previous quarter, Encore reported a loss of nearly $35 million.

Encore Boston Harbor in Everett lost $18.6 million in the first three months of 2021, but the casino’s parent company said it is seeing signs that the state’s gaming industry is slowly coming back after a year of steeper losses amid a temporary closure and pandemic-era restrictions.

Overall, Encore, which is owned by Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts, reported a positive business outlook.

Encore’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization ― a commonly used marker of the health of a business’s core operations ― was $30.4 million, a record for the Everett casino, up from $16.7 million during the quarter that concluded 2020. Company executives emphasized that business during January was still limited by strict coronavirus restrictions — 24-hour gaming resumed at the end of January, at which time the casino hotel reopened.

In the first quarter, Encore’s gambling revenue grew nearly 10 percent from the comparable period in 2020, but revenue from hotel bookings and food and beverage sales remained down more than 50 percent.

Along with its earnings, Wynn announced on Monday that its online gaming division, Wynn Interactive, would merge with Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation to become an independent public company valued at $3.2 billion. Wynn, which will retain a majority stake in the new company, said its gaming arm is active in 15 states, and it expects to enter more in the near future.

Craig Billings, president and chief financial officer of Wynn, said he hopes Massachusetts will soon become fruitful territory for sports betting, given the retail and sports betting bills floating around on Beacon Hill.

“While the timing is [to be decided], we would hope that something is done this year,” Billings told analysts. “We are going to be ready to go day one in the event that legalization is passed. We have a very strong home court advantage there … a two-plus billion dollar asset in the middle of Boston.”





Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.