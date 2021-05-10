Impact of Colonial pipeline shutdown could be felt in New England, but questions remain

However, the US Energy Information Administration said in a 2016 report that just over half of the petroleum products that arrive in New England ports are foreign imports, mostly from Canada, primarily through Irving Oil’s refinery in St. John, New Brunswick. Gasoline also arrives in the region from the west, via rail and truck, mainly from Albany. The report said New England’s biggest supply vulnerability is the region’s dependence on its ports; disruptions to those operations, such as from severe storms or extensive ice accumulation, pose the greatest threat to the region’s fuel logistics.

The Colonial remains a big conduit for petroleum products to New England from the Gulf Coast. Some of the gasoline and diesel supplies that arrive in New Jersey get shipped this way by barge, into Boston Harbor and other New England ports.

The northern endpoint of the Colonial pipeline system is more than 200 miles away from Boston. But the pipeline’s abrupt shutdown could still be felt here in Massachusetts in the coming days if it causes gas prices to climb at the pump.

The Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources does not have specific figures for how much gasoline comes to Massachusetts, or to the Boston ports in particular, but did say on Monday that the state gets most of its transportation fuels from the Port of New York via barge. (The Colonial system is a major supplier to the New Jersey refineries that serve the Port of New York, but not the only one.)

On Monday afternoon, Colonial Pipeline Co. issued a statement saying it aims to substantially restore service by the end of the week, potentially minimizing any price impacts. It has already resumed service on some of its lateral lines.

The cyberattack late last week that caused most of the Colonial system, which stretches from Texas to New Jersey, to shut down could affect New England consumers and businesses by driving up the overall market prices for gasoline in the US — much like the way a strong hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico that shuts down refineries can cause prices to go up here. However, gas prices typically move upward at this time of year anyway, as a seasonal increase in driving causes demand to pick up. How much of an impact the shutdown will have on prices depends highly on how long the shutdown lasts.

AAA reported on Monday that the average national retail gasoline price jumped six cents a gallon to $2.96 in the past week. A few more pennies, and the national average could be the highest it has been since November 2014. AAA said it is forecasting gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial system, which normally carries about 100 million gallons a day, or 45 percent of the motor and jet fuels used on the East Coast.

In reaction to the shutdown, the US Department of Transportation waived hours-of-service restrictions for truckers who carry fuel in 17 states and the District of Columbia — including New York and New Jersey, but not any in New England. Colonial said this move should help alleviate any local supply disruptions.









