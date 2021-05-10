The City of Boston is asking artists to paint utility boxes. Here’s how to apply

Once again, artists have the opportunity to make local utility boxes their own.
The Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture in Boston is resurrecting its PaintBox program, where creators of all levels can receive a $500 stipend to transform an electrical eyesore into an artistic marvel. The deadline to submit up to three designs is May 31.
Each design should cover the entire box and be free of text, other than the artist’s name and website. In the online application form, interested artists can rank the first- and second-choice neighborhoods where they’d wish to paint. All designs must be completed by Oct. 31.
“The goal of our program is to recognize and celebrate local artists,” the City of Boston website says. “Located in neighborhood business districts, these painted boxes contribute to the vitality and attractiveness of the urban streetscape.”
The PaintBox program has been brightening city streets since 2008. Dozens of spots — in the Back Bay, Dorchester, South Boston, the South End, and more — underwent transformations in 2019 and 2020, according to the City of Boston.
Similar programs launched this year in Providence and also in the heart of Boston, where the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District instructed artists to craft food-inspired designs.
For more information, visit www.boston.gov/departments/arts-and-culture/paintbox.
