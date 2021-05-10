The City of Boston is asking artists to paint utility boxes. Here’s how to apply

Once again, artists have the opportunity to make local utility boxes their own.

The Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture in Boston is resurrecting its PaintBox program, where creators of all levels can receive a $500 stipend to transform an electrical eyesore into an artistic marvel. The deadline to submit up to three designs is May 31.

Each design should cover the entire box and be free of text, other than the artist’s name and website. In the online application form, interested artists can rank the first- and second-choice neighborhoods where they’d wish to paint. All designs must be completed by Oct. 31.