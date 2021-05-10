Former flames Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly retreat to Montana — alone

Former flames Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly jetted off for a vacation in Montana together, just a couple of weeks after reports of semi-secret Los Angeles meet ups between the pair first surfaced.

Seventeen years later, Bennifer might just be back.

The duo reportedly left for Montana after the May 2 Global Citizen: “Vax Live” benefit concert, according to People, where J.Lo performed and Affleck teamed up for a presentation with Jimmy Kimmel. Ben and J.Lo later drove off in a car together near Big Sky, where Affleck has a home, and returned to Los Angeles Saturday via private jet.

Jennifer Lopez performs at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Photos were obtained by the Daily Mail.

“[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy,” a source told People.

E! News confirmed that the pair had taken a trip out of town — alone. “Just the two of them,” one source said.

The stars first made headlines in 2002 when they began dating and co-starred in the films “Gigli” and “Jersey Girl.” Their engagement ended after Bennifer postponed their 2003 wedding date and officially split up in 2004. Affleck and Lopez later married other people, had children, and divorced.

Both have endured public breakups in the midst of the pandemic. J.Lo called it quits with former Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez in March, and Affleck and “Knives Out” star Ana de Armas broke things off in January.

But the iconic couple still has many fans.

On Twitter, Bennifer boasted a top spot on the trending list all day Monday. Many admitted they were a bit caught up in nostalgia for the early aughts.

A select few realized that the Bennifer resurrection aligns perfectly with the return of the cicadas. Trillions — yes, trillions — of Brook X cicadas are expected to emerge from underground after 17 years.

Some hope the reunion signals a “Gigli” sequel.

And still others want a little twist this time around. They recommended changing the couple name to “Jenjamin” this time around.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.