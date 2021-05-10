Zac Brown Band announces date for summer concert at Fenway Park

Another concert has been penciled in at Fenway Park this summer with the announcement Monday that the Zac Brown Band will return to Boston Aug. 8 for its much-anticipated 2021 “Comeback Tour.” But don’t be surprised if additional dates get added.

The country rockers, massive favorites in New England, hold the record for sellouts of Fenway Park with 11. The last time the band swung through town in 2019, they sold out back-to-back shows over Labor Day weekend.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” Zac Brown said in a statement. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”