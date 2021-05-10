Zac Brown Band announces date for summer concert at Fenway Park

Another concert has been penciled in at Fenway Park this summer with the announcement Monday that the Zac Brown Band will return to Boston Aug. 8 for its much-anticipated 2021 “Comeback Tour.” But don’t be surprised if additional dates get added.
The country rockers, massive favorites in New England, hold the record for sellouts of Fenway Park with 11. The last time the band swung through town in 2019, they sold out back-to-back shows over Labor Day weekend.
“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” Zac Brown said in a statement. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour, and celebrate a brand new world.”
The concert announcement comes the same day that Massachusetts rolls back more COVID-19 restrictions, allowing for road races, the reopening of amusement and water parks, and increased capacity at stadiums like Fenway. Indoor and outdoor stadiums are now permitted to operate at 25 percent capacity, up from a 12 percent limit instituted in March.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday, May 14, at zacbrownband.com, according to a release from Live Nation. But members of the Zamily Fan Club will get early access, with tickets going on sale at noon Tuesday, May 11.
In late April, the Red Sox announced that several summer concerts, canceled last year because of the pandemic, had been rescheduled. The Plainridge Park Casino Fenway Concert Series launches July 16 with New Kids on the Block, followed by Def Leppard & Motley Crue on July 17 and 18, Guns N’ Roses on Aug. 3, Billy Joel on Aug. 4, Green Day on Aug. 5, Lady Gaga on Aug. 7, Maroon 5 on Sept. 12, and Aerosmith on Sept. 14.
The Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band has sold 9 million albums and notched a jaw-dropping 9.3 billion streams. Special guests Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft are scheduled to open the show at Fenway.
Hayley Kaufman can be reached at hayley.kaufman@globe.com.