5 key facts and figures about children in Rhode Island

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 149,577 confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, after adding 182 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 1.3 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 12.9 percent. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 2,687. There were 113 people in the hospital, and 433,399 residents were fully vaccinated.

Rhode Island Kids Count, the state’s leading child advocacy group, is set to unveil its annual factbook at an event this morning.

The publication includes hundreds of statistics about children based on a range of factors, including economic well-being, health, and education.

You can read the full factbook here, and I’ve compiled a few of the most interesting figures below.

Families in poverty

10Rhode Map Graphics - Graphic from the latest Rhode Island Kids Count factbook, released May 10, 2021. (Credit: Rhode Island Kids Count) Rhode Island Kids Count

Economic well-being

10Rhode Map Graphics - Graphic from the latest Rhode Island Kids Count factbook, released May 10, 2021. (Credit: Rhode Island Kids Count) Rhode Island Kids Count

Education outcomes

10Rhode Map Graphics - Graphic from the latest Rhode Island Kids Count factbook, released May 10, 2021. (Credit: Rhode Island Kids Count) Rhode Island Kids Count

Diversity in Rhode Island

10Rhode Map Graphics - Graphic from the latest Rhode Island Kids Count factbook, released May 10, 2021. (Credit: Rhode Island Kids Count) Rhode Island Kids Count

Parental educational levels

10Rhode Map Graphics - Graphic from the latest Rhode Island Kids Count factbook, released May 10, 2021. (Credit: Rhode Island Kids Count) Rhode Island Kids Count

Rhode Island Kids Count is holding a virtual event at 9 a.m. to release the factbook. Geoffrey Canada, the president of Harlem Children’s Zone, will deliver the keynote address.

⚓ A Rhode Island woman was among those shot in Times Square over the weekend. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Dr. Robert Marchand, who uses robotic technology in procedures, and is live-streaming them all over the world. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

⚓ Don’t miss Marc J. Dunkelman’s op-ed on why it’s hard to get good projects going. Read more.

⚓Check out these beautiful murals by Angela “AGONZA” Gonzalez in Providence’s public housing complexes that pay homage to immigrants. Read more.

⚓ This new Narragansett brewery in Providence is going to be great. Read more.

⚓ The police and attorney general’s office said they are investigating after a man who was found screaming and incoherent died about an hour after a brief struggle with police officers early Friday. Read more.

⚓ Health: Here’s a look at Massachusetts’ latest strategies for reaching the unvaccinated. Read more.

⚓ Politics: How US Senator Elizabeth Warren is trying to push President Joe Biden to the left. Read more.

⚓ Ideas: Think the hybrid workplace will last forever? Think again. Read more.

⚓ Sports: While the Knicks continue to thrive, the Celtics just can’t put it together this season. Read more.

⚓ At 3:30 p.m., the Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss several bills that would reform or repeal the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights.

⚓ At 2:30 p.m., Governor McKee, House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi, and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio will make an announcement on the future of the vision services program at the Paul V. Sherlock Center on Disabilities.

⚓ The permanent advisory council for the Rhode Island House Veterans’ Affairs Committee meets at 10 a.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The House Committee on Innovation, Internet, and Technology meets at 4 p.m. to discuss best practices for municipalities and schools to avoid cyber attacks.

