Andover makes unanimous choice for new superintendent

Parvey, currently chief academic officer in the Middleton, Conn., public schools, will assume her new position on July 1. The School Committee voted unanimously on April 29 to enter into a three-year contract with Parvey after appointing her to the role April 12.

Andover recently concluded its search for a new school superintendent, naming Magda Parvey to the post.

Sheldon Berman, who had been Andover’s superintendent since 2015, resigned last Dec. 31 to relocate to the Pacific Northwest. Claudia Bach, Andover’s former superintendent, has served as interim superintendent since Jan. 1.

Prior to her current position, Parvey was interim superintendent in New Rochelle, N.Y., and assistant superintendent for instructional services in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools District in North Carolina.

In a statement, School Committee Chairwoman Shannon Scully said that Parvey “is a collaborative educator and administrator who will keep students’ needs at the forefront of her decision-making and foster a world-class learning environment in Andover.”

