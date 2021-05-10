Baker to meet with President Biden, other governors on vaccination effort

“Looking forward to joining @POTUS and a bipartisan group of governors tomorrow to highlight MA’s nation-leading progress in vaccinating our residents,” Baker tweeted Monday. “Over 70% of adults and 60% of residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine.”

Baker, a centrist Republican, confirmed the appearance with Biden, a centrist Democrat, via Twitter on Monday.

Governor Charlie Baker and some of his fellow governors will meet Tuesday with President Biden to discuss the ongoing drive to vaccinate as many Americans as possible against COVID-19.

It wasn’t immediately clear who else will be joining Biden and Baker.

Baker late last month touted CDC data showing Massachusetts had the lowest rate of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the nation, telling reporters state residents are “eager” to get the shots.

“With all of our counties showing hesitancy rates that are well below 10 percent, people in Massachusetts are eager to get vaccinated,” Baker said at the time. “And in addition to our strong vaccine distribution infrastructure, this enthusiasm is a critical part of making Massachusetts the leading state among all big states in getting our residents vaccinated.”

Biden last week announced a goal of at least partly vaccinating 70% of adults by Independence Day, telling the nation: “This is your choice. It’s life and death.”

Material from the New York Times was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.