Boston police arrest murder suspect after struggle in Mattapan

A 21-year-old Boston man charged with the December slaying of a Roxbury man was arrested after a brief struggle on Friday in Mattapan, police said.
Police arrested Emmanuel Maldonado in the area of 31 Woolson St. at about 11:54 a.m. on Friday, officials said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Maldonado in Suffolk Superior Court in connection with the murder in Hyde Park.
Maldonado faces charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition in the Dec. 13 slaying of Storlen Webster, 22, Boston police said in a statement.
Webster was found suffering from gunshot wounds at 7:34 p.m in the area of 10 Ellis St. in Hyde Park and rushed to a hospital, where he later died, police said.
Maldonado will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on Monday, police said.
Boston police did not have any further information to release Monday.
