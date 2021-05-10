Central Falls, R.I. man gets 9 years in prison for molesting girl in 2015

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged with sexually molesting a young girl has been sent to prison for nine years, prosecutors said Monday.

Christopher Piloto, 37, of Central Falls, was sentenced last week after pleading no contest to a charge of first-degree child molestation, state Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement.

He was sentenced to 25 years behind bars with nine to serve and the balance suspended with probation. Piloto was also ordered to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender counseling.