COVID hospitalizations dip below 100 in Rhode Island

The milestone reflects an improvement in the state as more and more people get vaccinated.

PROVIDENCE —The number of people with COVID-19 in Rhode Island hospitals dipped below 100 for the first time since early October, according to state data updated Monday.

As of Saturday, the last day for which data was available, there were 97 people in hospitals in Rhode Island who were positive for COVID-19. It’s the first time since Oct. 4, 2020, that the number has dropped to the double digits. The number of hospitalizations peaked at 507 in early December and has remained in the hundreds for two months.

Advertisement

There are now 20 people in intensive care with COVID-19 in Rhode Island. Fourteen coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the state so far this month.

The three vaccines authorized for use right now in the United States are effective at keeping people from getting COVID-19. Beyond that, even if people do get COVID-19, the vaccines can also help prevent getting seriously ill.

About two-thirds of Rhode Islanders are partially vaccinated and about half have been fully vaccinated, according to state data.

The proportion of coronavirus tests coming back positive has dipped below 2 percent in recent weeks in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island is gradually opening its economy, with business restrictions lifting over Mother’s Day weekend. A further loosening of the rules is set for Memorial Day weekend.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.