Driver who brought gun onto Norfolk school bus pleads not guilty; police seize weapons from home

A Norfolk man who allegedly brought a handgun onto a school bus was released on personal recognizance Monday after being arraigned in Wrentham District Court as Norfolk police reported seizing 2,000 rounds of ammunition and 18 additional firearms from his home.
David A. Tripp, 65, allegedly brought a loaded .45 caliber pistol with him Thursday him while driving students from the King Phillip Middle School for a private bus firm, Holmes Bus Company. He has since been banned from driving for the King Phillip School District.
A parent notified Norfolk police that students had seen a gun resting on a seat of a bus as they were getting off the bus, police and school officials said last week. Police reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses, concluding the gun was found on a seat near the back of the bus carrying about a dozen children. Tripp was arrested Friday.
The children did not touch the weapon, which Tripp recovered when he went to the back of the bus to investigate the commotion among the children, officials have said. He did not report the incident to authorities.
During his arraignment Monday, not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf to reckless endangerment of a child, misleading officials, improper storage of a firearm and carrying a firearm on school grounds. He was released on personal recognizance was ordered to surrender his firearms identification card, and all firearms and ammunition to authorities, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.
According to a 19-page Norfolk police report filed in court, for safekeeping purposes, police seized 2,000 rounds of various ammunition from Tripp’s home. In addition, police seized a total of 18 rifles, shotguns and pistols from Tripp’s home, police wrote.
He is due back in court July 12.
