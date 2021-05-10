Governor McKee cancels fundraiser co-hosted by Trump backer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said Sunday he has canceled a fundraising event that was being organized on his behalf by a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump.

McKee had been scheduled to attend a May 12 event co-hosted by Gerald Zarrella, a Republican who was co-chair of Trump’s Rhode Island re-election campaign. But when the Democrat learned who was behind the fundraiser, he said he asked to call it off.

“I do not want to be associated with Donald Trump in any way, shape, or form. I do not like Trump,” McKee said in a statement released Sunday. “He is dishonest, divisive, and his ‘Big Lie’ is a threat to our democracy.”