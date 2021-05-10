Here are the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in Massachusetts starting Monday

Massachusetts moves forward with the latest phase of its economic reopening on Monday, easing coronavirus restrictions on businesses and gatherings and reopening shuttered venues.

The Baker administration announced a reopening timeline last month, citing a drop in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and the number of vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts. If the timeline is followed — additional updates are currently set to take place on May 29 and Aug. 1 — the state will see all industry restrictions lifted and the gathering limit rescinded by late summer.

Boston, meanwhile, will not begin the next stage of its reopening until June 1. The city has previously moved on a slower reopening timeline than the state.