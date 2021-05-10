Here are the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted in Massachusetts starting Monday

Massachusetts moves forward with the latest phase of its economic reopening on Monday, easing coronavirus restrictions on businesses and gatherings and reopening shuttered venues.
The Baker administration announced a reopening timeline last month, citing a drop in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations and the number of vaccinated individuals in Massachusetts. If the timeline is followed — additional updates are currently set to take place on May 29 and Aug. 1 — the state will see all industry restrictions lifted and the gathering limit rescinded by late summer.
Boston, meanwhile, will not begin the next stage of its reopening until June 1. The city has previously moved on a slower reopening timeline than the state.
Here’s a look at what can reopen in Massachusetts starting today:
- Amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks can reopen. They are permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity after submitting plans to the Department of Public Health.
- Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events can take place. They are required to have staggered starts and other appropriate safety measures after submitting safety plans to the Department of Public Health or a local board of health.
- Large capacity venues, including indoor and outdoor stadiums, arenas, and ballparks can now operate at 25 percent capacity. They were previously only allowed to operate at 12 percent capacity.
- Youth and adult amateur sports tournaments are now allowed for moderate and high-risk sports.
- Singing is now allowed indoors with distancing requirements at performance venues, restaurants, event venues, and other businesses.
