Hingham votes to fund 34 more school employees

Hingham’s Town Meeting voted unanimously for a $133.7 million budget for fiscal 2022 that included enough money for the school department to add 34 full-time employees next school year.

Officials described the $61.8 million school spending — an increase of 8.9 percent over the previous year — as a “recovery budget” necessary to deal with the impact of the pandemic on students.

In its report to the May 8 Town Meeting, the Town Meeting Advisory Committee said the budget also pays for a new assistant town manager position, a mental health clinician in the police department, and about $240,000 for field maintenance.