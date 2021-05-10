Hingham votes to fund 34 more school employees

Hingham’s Town Meeting voted unanimously for a $133.7 million budget for fiscal 2022 that included enough money for the school department to add 34 full-time employees next school year.
Officials described the $61.8 million school spending — an increase of 8.9 percent over the previous year — as a “recovery budget” necessary to deal with the impact of the pandemic on students.
In its report to the May 8 Town Meeting, the Town Meeting Advisory Committee said the budget also pays for a new assistant town manager position, a mental health clinician in the police department, and about $240,000 for field maintenance.
The report said that the town would pay for the town’s expenses by using about $2.3 million from its “rainy day” fund — which had about $30 million in it — and about $2.6 million in pandemic-related federal money.
The Advisory Committee also noted that moving forward, the town might have to consider an override to raise taxes to pay for the new operating expenses, or consider cutting services.
