Investigators raise reward for information in Cambridge cat slaying case

On Thursday, Cambridge’s Animal Control Officer responded to a report of a cat crying underneath a car at 8 a.m., the MSPCA said in a statement. When the officer arrived, they found the cat bound by its hind legs already dead after being shot with a BB gun multiple times. Eleven BB’s were found in the cat’s body after a necropsy at Angell Animal Medical Center in Jamaica Plain, the statement said.

Previously set at $1,000, the reward was raised in an effort to gather more information about the animal cruelty case which a Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Law Enforcement Officer described as “a really awful act.”

The reward for information leading to an animal cruelty conviction for the person who bound, shot and killed a cat in Cambridge, was raised to $2,500 on Monday, animal control officials said.

“This case is particularly disturbing as the cat was not only shot numerous times but was also purposefully bound with tape and ultimately left to die from his injuries,” said Dr. Pam Mouser, who performed the necropsy, in a statement.

MSPCA Officer Nadya Moreno said at this point in the investigation, the public’s assistance is “really, really” needed.

“We at this point are really really needing the help of the public to give us anything, anyone that has any video doorbells ... we’ve walked the neighborhood, we’ve knocked on doors, we’ve left cards, we’ve spoken to people that had cameras and, unfortunately, we haven’t been able to come up with anything at this point,” she said in a telephone interview. “But this is why it’s so essential for us to get help with the public, to try and get anything.”

“[We’re] just really at a standstill at this point,” she said

Moreno encouraged anyone who may have seen something to come forward, regardless of if they feel what they saw is relevant to the case or not.

“We’re going to look into everything,” she said.

MSPCA officers, as well as Cambridge police, cased the neighborhood where the cat was found but came up empty, Moreno said. Officers plan to return to the neighborhood as the investigation continues.

The cat, “Gosha,” disappeared from his Cambridge home on May 4 — immediately prompting worry and concern from his owner, Francisco Rosales, who posted flyers around his family’s neighborhood.

“We’re devastated, and we cannot believe that something like this could happen to our cat, and our fear is that whoever killed Gosha could do this to someone else’s pet,” said Rosales in a statement. “We urge anyone who may have information about who did this to please call the investigators.”

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.















