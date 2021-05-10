Man stabbed in Manchester-By-The-Sea; suspect arrested

A man in his 30s was stabbed multiple times while inside a vehicle in Manchester-By-The-Sea Sunday and police in the North Shore town said they have a suspect in custody.

The motive for the violent incident that left the victim with non-life threatening wounds was not disclosed.

Chief Todd Fitzgerald said it took place around 7:50 p.m. Sunday as the vehicle was being driven away from Masconomo Park. The victim was found near the park and taken to Beverly Hospital for treatment.