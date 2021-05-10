Man stabbed in Manchester-By-The-Sea; suspect arrested

A man in his 30s was stabbed multiple times while inside a vehicle in Manchester-By-The-Sea Sunday and police in the North Shore town said they have a suspect in custody.
The motive for the violent incident that left the victim with non-life threatening wounds was not disclosed.
Chief Todd Fitzgerald said it took place around 7:50 p.m. Sunday as the vehicle was being driven away from Masconomo Park. The victim was found near the park and taken to Beverly Hospital for treatment.
The suspect, whose name is expected to be released Monday, was arrested by Revere police Sunday evening.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
