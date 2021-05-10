Natick seeks input on future of Charles River Dam

Natick residents have a chance to help the town make decisions about the future of the aging Charles River Dam.

The town recently created an advisory committee to evaluate whether to make repairs to the South Natick dam or to breach it, restoring the river to its natural state. To help the committee in its deliberations, the town is gathering residents’ input at three virtual community meetings and through an online survey.

A public information session will be held Monday, May 17, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., featuring information on the two options being considered for the town-owned dam. It will be followed by community meetings on May 25 and May 26 at which participants will be invited to discuss and share their input on the two options.