New Hampshire man falls while hiking in White Mountains; rescued from trail

A 65-year-old man was injured Sunday after he fell while hiking down a trail on Mount Potash in the White Mountains, officials said.

Kenneth Winitzer, of Conway, N.H., injured his hip while descending the trail with his wife, Jill, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game. A passing hiker was able to notify first responders at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after they backed up the trail to an area where they had cell service. Winitzer and his wife also activated their emergency personal locator beacon, the statement said.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers, along with members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded to the trail and were able to locate Winitzer “a little over a mile” from the trailhead, the statement said.