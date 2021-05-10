Norwell Town Meeting stymies affordable housing plans

Norwell’s Town Meeting voted to maintain two parcels of town-owned property as open space, rather than use them for affordable housing.

The May 8 meeting — held outdoors on a chilly recreation field behind the Norwell Middle School because of COVID protocols — voted against authorizing the Board of Selectmen to transfer control of 8.3 acres on Lincoln Street to the town’s Community Housing Trust, which had plans to build 20 units of affordable housing in five buildings on part of the site.

The measure failed to get a necessary two-thirds approval by a voice vote, according to Town Clerk Patricia Anderson.