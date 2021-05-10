Norwell Town Meeting stymies affordable housing plans

Norwell’s Town Meeting voted to maintain two parcels of town-owned property as open space, rather than use them for affordable housing.
The May 8 meeting — held outdoors on a chilly recreation field behind the Norwell Middle School because of COVID protocols — voted against authorizing the Board of Selectmen to transfer control of 8.3 acres on Lincoln Street to the town’s Community Housing Trust, which had plans to build 20 units of affordable housing in five buildings on part of the site.
The measure failed to get a necessary two-thirds approval by a voice vote, according to Town Clerk Patricia Anderson.
A separate article directing the Selectmen to transfer 5.9 acres on Wildcat Lane to the Conservation Commission passed 297 to 138, Anderson said. The measure needed a two-thirds majority, which it received by seven votes, she said.
The Community Housing Trust had wanted to build affordable housing on the property, with initial plans calling for 26 units in three buildings. Neighbors objected to the project, saying the land was better suited for open space and passive recreation and should be protected by the Conservation Commission.
