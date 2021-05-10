Post-pandemic, what becomes of the puppies?

Bryn Rogers, assistant director of the MSPCA’s animal care and adoption centers, said in a phone interview Monday that her group last week polled 500 recent pet adopters, 24 percent of whom said they’re concerned their pets will have separation anxiety when they’re back at work.

A sizable number of Massachusetts residents who adopted pets during the COVID-19 pandemic have concerns about leaving their four-legged companions home alone when they return to the office full-time, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

She said her group suggests new pet owners provide enrichment toys for their animals to enjoy in their absence, and that they ease pets into being home alone before office return dates by leaving the residence for brief periods to see how they’re acclimating, gradually increasing the solitary time leading up to the commuting shift.

And, she said, now might be a good time for new owners to enroll their pets in obedience training classes.

“Dogs, especially, get very attached to routine—they love knowing that a morning meal is followed by a walk and then a nap, or whatever their daily habits have coalesced around during the last year,” said Dr. Terri Bright, head of behavior services at the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center, in a recent statement. “And just like us, they may welcome a transition to a new schedule that may not only be less busy, but involve much more alone time than before.”

But nationwide, the arrangement hasn’t always worked out paw-fectly, according to the BBC, which reported last week that US shelters are struggling to take in growing numbers of cats and dogs.

Locally, however, Massachusetts shelters haven’t seen a spike in pandemic puppy returns, according to Joanne G. Mainiero, president of the Massachusetts Humane Society.

“[B]ut that could change week by week as people go back to the office,” Mainiero wrote. “[S]o far I have not heard this happening” at her group’s partner shelters.

Dr. Edward Schettino, president and CEO of the Animal Rescue League in Boston, said in a separate statement Monday that it’s understandable for some new pet owners to start feeling overwhelmed.

“For many, the idea of adopting an animal during the height of the pandemic was a wonderful idea, however we do understand that as restrictions have begun to lift and we are easing into a new normal, some pet owners may no longer be able to care for their animals due to a variety of reasons,” he said.

Schettino said his organization strives to keep pets together with families and offers a “number of programs” to help owners, including dog training and a free behavior help line.

“Making the decision to surrender a pet is never easy, however sometimes it’s in the best interest of the animal or owner,” Schettino said. “ARL’s no-judgement approach to animal surrender provides comfort to the owner that the animal will be cared for; and the information gathered during the surrender process will help the animal find its ideal situation moving forward.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.