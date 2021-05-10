Rival doughnut shops fight over ‘Ma’s Donuts’ name

“We didn’t steal anything from anybody,” said Alex Leite, manager of the Ma’s in Middletown and the son of the owners.

Ma’s Donuts and More in Middletown, R.I., just wants people to know they’re not thieves. Ma’s Donuts and Coffee shop in New Bedford, Mass., just wants to reopen. Everyone is exasperated over three little letters and an apostrophe.

PROVIDENCE — The dispute has gotten caustic: Fake Yelp reviews alleging mold and cockroaches. Anonymous phone calls that are so nasty they can’t even be described in private without blushing. The subject of talk-radio banter and a cease-and-desist letter.

The similarly named shop in New Bedford has a different take on things.

“We have been informed of a potential trademark infringement from a Rhode Island based donut shop, who took the liberty of trying to capitalize on the Ma’s donuts name and trademarking it after we shut down,” the New Bedford shop said in a Facebook post.

According to the New Bedford shop, Ma’s Donuts, which dates to 1955, closed in 2016. In February 2021, the owners decided to reopen. But they got a cease-and-desist letter from Ma’s Donuts and More in Middletown, which had filed for a trademark in 2017. So Ma’s in New Bedford had to search for other names.

Ma’s of New Bedford fans are upset, and when they’re not ripping the Middletown shop on social media, they’re batting around ideas for other names. Perhaps Ma’s Original Donuts, Original Ma’s Donuts, the Real Ma’s Donuts. Or even Mars Donuts, one supporter suggested, because everyone around here would just pronounce it Ma’s anyway.

“We promise this, name or no name, no one and we mean no one, will ever beat the taste and feel of our classic donuts,” Ma’s of New Bedford said.

Thirty miles away in Middletown, Alex Leite is working at the shop his parents, then 23-year-old immigrants from the Azores, set up in 1993.

According to Leite, his parents bought the shop with the Ma’s name all the way back then. They had bigger fish to fry than thinking of a new name, so they kept the one that was already there, Leite said. The sign outside is the one that originally stood on the site, Leite said.

Leite said his parents got the trademark in 2017 to protect the business that put him and his sister through college. When the New Bedford shop announced in February its plans to reopen, the Middletown shop with the similar name got inundated with orders from confused patrons. They had to refund a bunch of orders. That’s when the Middletown Ma’s sent the cease-and-desist letter. They did so to avoid confusion.

Leite couldn’t say whether they’d actually pursue litigation if Ma’s in New Bedford persisted, but said no suit has been filed.

In the meantime, they’ve been fielding anonymous hate from fans of the New Bedford institution. Nobody’s coming to lob insults in person, though. In person, it’s just people walking into the shop, greeted by a ding at the front door, to try the Portuguese kale soup, chorico sandwiches, or the doughnuts. They are not, contrary to the phony Internet reviews, of low quality, Leite said.

“None of that stuff really matters to us,” Leite said. “The only thing that matters is serving the people in front of us, as we have for 30 years.”

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Ma’s Donuts in New Bedford had not yet found a new name and was still actively posting on Facebook. This time: a picture of its matriarch.

“We want to wish the REAL MA a Happy Mother’s Day !!!”

