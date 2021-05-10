Should people be compensated if they were wrongly imprisoned? R.I. Senate is considering it.

Even though he was exonerated, Hornoff struggled to rebuild his life as an innocent man. He lost his job, his marriage, and his freedom for nearly seven years.

PROVIDENCE — If the killer hadn’t been troubled by his own conscience, former Warwick detective Jeffrey Scott Hornoff would still be in prison for the murder of a former lover in 1989.

Hornoff will testify about his experience in a livestreamed hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday afternoon in support of a bill that would compensate people who were wrongfully convicted of crimes.

Rhode Island is the one of 14 states — and the only New England state — that does not compensate exonerees. Under legislation sponsored by Barrington Senator Cynthia Coyne, a former Rhode Island state trooper, people who’ve been wrongly convicted will be able to petition the presiding justice of the Superior Court for compensation and damages, including attorney’s fees.

Hornoff and advocates at the Innocence Project have been trying since 2019 to convince the General Assembly to approve this legislation. While the House has unanimously support the bill each time, the legislation keep stalling in the Senate. This time, the Senate leadership supports the legislation “in concept,” Senate spokesman Greg Pare said, though it’s not clear whether that will be enough for the bill to pass.

While the legislation would only affect a handful of people in Rhode Island, the damage caused to their lives is immeasurable, said Rebecca Brown, director of policy at the Innocence Project.

“Few words could describe the unique horror of wrongful conviction. When someone is wrongfully convicted, everything is taken from them,” said Brown. “They can never be made whole, but this is the absolute least the government can do. ... This is money that just begins to help someone on a level playing field.”

Of the six Rhode Islanders who could potentially apply for help under this bill, Hornoff is the most well-known.

Hornoff was innocent and had an alibi the night that 29-year-old Victoria Cushman was strangled and bludgeoned in her apartment, but an investigation by his fellow officers and state police led to his conviction in 1996.

Hornoff served nearly seven years, seeing his appeals of innocence rejected by the courts, until the man who actually killed Cushman came forward on his own in 2002. Todd Barry, now 64, is now serving a 30-year-sentence at the Adult Correctional Institutions.

The shocking turn to this sensational and tragic case exposed a grim reality for Hornoff and other Rhode Islanders who are wrongfully convicted of crimes. Unlike 36 other states, Rhode Island offers no help to people who served time for someone else’s crimes.

The only recourse they have is through costly civil lawsuits that often involve years of litigation at the taxpayers’ expense — and even that isn’t an option to people whose convictions arose out of human error or official misconduct, said Brown.

It took years, but Hornoff eventually received a $600,000 settlement payment and a $64,057-a-year disability pension from the city of Warwick, Rhode Island. However, the Innocence Project estimates that fewer than half of those who are wrongfully convicted would qualify for civil lawsuits, Brown said.

Without a law that establishes a framework for people to apply for compensation, they would have no recourse, she said.

The legislation would pay exonerated people $50,000 for each year spent in prison, which is consistent with what’s offered by the federal government and other states, said Brown.

If approved, anyone whose conviction was reversed before June 30 will have three years from that date to file a claim. Those who are exonerated after June 30 will have three years to apply.









