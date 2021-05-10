Skeletal remains found on property in Casco, Maine

A family member cleaning out their dead father’s residence in Casco, Maine, discovered skeletal remains in an outbuilding on the property on Saturday, Maine State Police said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call to report the discovery at 196 Poland Springs Road at 3:26 p.m. on Saturday, said Shannon Moss, a Maine State Police spokeswoman, in a statement. The remains were discovered on the property of 82-year-old Douglas Scott, who died of COVID-19 earlier this year.

Forensic testing on the remains began Sunday and will likely continue for several weeks, the statement said.