Warmer spring weather is finally here, enjoy it while it lasts

It won’t all be perfect however, as there is a slight chance for a sprinkle or a quick shower Wednesday afternoon and again over the weekend. Pollen counts will be through the roof as well, so grab the allergy medicine and Kleenex. During this week-long stretch, I expect temperatures to be in the mid-to-upper 60s to lower 70s — the sweet spot for comfort. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies the entire time (unless we get that shower).

After a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain overnight, sunshine began to break through to conclude the work day on Monday, and this will set us up for some very nice weather the rest of the week.

Temperatures look very nice this week, with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. WeatherBELL

We have had adequate rain the past couple of weeks: The first 10 days of May are actually showing above average precipitation. Remember, above average for 10 days is not going to completely alleviate the very dry weather we had at the beginning of spring, but it certainly helps and the landscape has responded in kind.

The first 10 days of May have shown above-average precipitation. NOAA

It will be cool at night this week with a few patches of frost possible Wednesday and Thursday morning in the colder locations. I believe once we get by the middle of the week the risk of frost is gone until fall for everyone.

Frost and freeze warnings and advisories for Monday night to Tuesday morning are posted in blue. NOAA

Beyond this week, there are some signs that we could see a significant warming trend heading into the final week to 10 days of May. It can be hard to remember but meteorological spring actually comes to an end on May 31, and summer begins the first day of June. The sun this time of the year is at July strength and it doesn’t matter what the temperatures are. This is one of the reasons why the topsoil can dry out so quickly, and if you are gardening it’s important to remember to keep things evenly moist, especially newly-planted seedlings trees and shrubs.

Warmer than average conditions are likely later this month. NOAA

We definitely have plenty of comfortable days in our future, but summer is fast approaching along with heat and humidity, and this week definitely gives us a chance to prepare. Check irrigation hoses and perhaps even put those window units in.

