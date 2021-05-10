Wellesley announces expanded art installations on Central Street

The town of Wellesley, the Art Wellesley community group, and local landlords are working together to expand a storefront art project in Wellesley Square.
“Work by individual artists, art groups, and other cultural organizations are installed and displayed in vacant storefronts in an effort to help beautify and revitalize our commercial areas,” the town said in a statement.
The storefront art project is supported by the Wellesley Celebrations Committee, the Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund, and participating landlords including the Bulfinch Companies, Inc., Church Square Partners, and Federal Properties.
The first window displays were installed in late March, and this month a new pop-up art show opened at 90 Central St. that runs weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The pop-up show features work by Wellesley Women Artisans and the Wellesley Celebrations Committee Memorial Day exhibit, “John Saunders, Wellesley Patriot.”
Artwork also is on display in store windows at 97, 98, and 99 Central St., and 8 Church St.
The Central Street artwork was created by a group of Wellesley College students, while the artwork on display at Church Street includes work by the Wellesley Society of Artists, the statement said.
