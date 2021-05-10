Wellesley announces expanded art installations on Central Street

The town of Wellesley, the Art Wellesley community group, and local landlords are working together to expand a storefront art project in Wellesley Square.

“Work by individual artists, art groups, and other cultural organizations are installed and displayed in vacant storefronts in an effort to help beautify and revitalize our commercial areas,” the town said in a statement.

The storefront art project is supported by the Wellesley Celebrations Committee, the Wellesley COVID-19 Relief Fund, and participating landlords including the Bulfinch Companies, Inc., Church Square Partners, and Federal Properties.