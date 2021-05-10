Westford offers webinar on installing solar energy

Westford residents have a chance to learn more about installing solar panels on their homes and the benefits involved.

Westford Climate Action is offering a free solar energy webinar on Zoom at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. The workshop will outline relatively quick and low-cost ways to install home solar systems, and the energy savings that can result.

It also will cover rebates and no-interest loans available for solar installation, and how to get paid for excess generated power through the state’s Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target, or SMART program.