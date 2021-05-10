Westford offers webinar on installing solar energy

Westford residents have a chance to learn more about installing solar panels on their homes and the benefits involved.
Westford Climate Action is offering a free solar energy webinar on Zoom at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 22. The workshop will outline relatively quick and low-cost ways to install home solar systems, and the energy savings that can result.
It also will cover rebates and no-interest loans available for solar installation, and how to get paid for excess generated power through the state’s Solar Massachusetts Renewable Target, or SMART program.
Residents also will be invited to ask questions of solar installers and share their experiences taking advantage of solar power. Those interested in participating need to register beforehand at WestfordClimateAction.org/Events.
Westford Climate Action is a volunteer group working on local ways to address climate change. As a result of a Town Meeting vote last October, Westford has appointed a separate town committee to explore and pursue clean energy initiatives.
