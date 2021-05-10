Air pollution from farms leads to 17,900 US deaths per year, study finds

Now, a first-of-its-kind study shows that air pollution from Duplin County farms is linked to about 98 premature deaths per year, 89 of which are linked to emissions directly caused by hogs. Those losses are among more than 17,000 annual deaths attributable to pollution from farms across the United States, according to research published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“The odor is so offensive that we start gagging, we start coughing,” she told a congressional committee in November 2019. Herring said she and other residents developed headaches, breathing problems, and heart conditions from the fumes.

The smell of hog feces was overwhelming, Elsie Herring said. The breezes that wafted from the hog farm next to her mother’s Duplin County, N.C., home carried hazardous gases: methane, ammonia, hydrogen sulfide.

Animal agriculture is the deadliest emitter, researchers say, responsible for 80 percent of deaths from pollution related to food production. Gases associated with manure and animal feed produce small, lung-irritating particles capable of drifting hundreds of miles. These emissions now account for more annual deaths than pollution from coal power plants. Yet, while pollution from power plants, factories, and vehicles is restricted under the Clean Air Act, there is less regulation of air quality around farms.

"The food system has really flown under the radar" as a source of deadly pollution, said University of Minnesota professor Jason Hill, the lead author of the new report. "But what we eat affects not just our own health but the health of others. We’re showing that directly."

Jim Monroe, a spokesman for the National Pork Producers Council, criticized the study as "highly suspect," saying it "irresponsibly draws conclusions based on modeling and estimates."

"US pork producers have a strong track record of environmental stewardship," he wrote in an email, citing a 2019 study from Harper Consulting and Southern Utah University that found significant reductions in ammonia content from pig farms.

A spokesman for Smithfield Foods, which operates industrial hog operations in Duplin County, referred The Washington Post to a 2019 report in which the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality said it did not find significant air-quality problems in the region.

Representatives from the National Cattleman’s Beef Association did not respond to an interview request.

This is the first major report to link air pollution deaths to specific food items, Hill said. While greenhouse gases cause the same amount of warming no matter where on the planet they’re produced, the health effects of air pollution are dependent on atmospheric chemistry, local weather, and the size and health of communities living nearby. Only with advanced new air-quality models has it become possible to pinpoint the consequences of pollution produced hundreds of miles away.

"Agriculture is a tough industry" to monitor, said environmental scientist Maya Almaraz, who was not involved in the study. "They’re already working at such thin margins, and really important to the economy. Regulations are not taken lightly in those systems."

But, she added, "we have to be working with those systems to protect the people who live in those communities."

Farm pollution is most dangerous when it occurs upwind of densely populated areas, Hill said. Most of the deaths in his analysis happened in California’s Central Valley, eastern North Carolina and the corn belt of the Upper Midwest.

The most insidious kinds of air pollution are known as Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 - tiny particles one-thirtieth the width of a human hair, which can become lodged in lungs or absorbed into the bloodstream. Exposure to PM 2.5 can lead to asthma and other breathing problems, and over the long term increases risk of dying from heart disease, cancer, and stroke.

These particles are directly produced when farmers till fields or burn crops before harvest. They can also come in the form of dust kicked up by livestock in large animal-feeding operations.

This "primary" PM 2.5 is associated with about 4,800 premature deaths per year, the study found.

But "secondary" particulate matter, which is generated when emissions from farms interact with other gases in the atmosphere, is even more problematic. This is especially true for ammonia, a highly reactive molecule released by manure and fertilizer, which can combine with other pollutants such as nitrogen and sulfur compounds to create small, hazardous particles.

"Of all pollutants, ammonia is the one that has the greatest impact on mortality," Hill said. His analysis suggests that ammonia emissions contribute to about 12,400 deaths per year.

This is what makes pollution from animal agriculture so dangerous, Hill added. At many beef, pork, and dairy facilities, animal waste is stored in massive “lagoons,” such as the one near Herring’s mother’s home in Duplin County. There, the microbes that break down feces release huge amounts of ammonia. Many facilities spray nitrogen-rich liquid waste on nearby farm fields, another source of contamination.