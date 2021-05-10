Mass. reports 54,137 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 54,137 to 6,792,614, state officials reported Monday.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Sunday, when 71,663 were reported. Monday is typically the lowest day of the week for vaccination reports.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 85.5 percent of the 7,941,470 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 3,829,677 first shots and 2,738,737 second shots of the Moderna and Pfizer two-shot vaccines. It also included 224,200 shots of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 2,962,937.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

