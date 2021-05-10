NASA is launching a rocket Monday night, and some Mass. residents might be able to catch a glimpse

The suborbital sounding rocket is set to take off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia during a 40-minute launch window that begins at 8:04 p.m., the agency said on Twitter.

After NASA twice scrapped plans to launch a rocket off the East Coast, Monday night looks to be the night, and Massachusetts residents along the coast might be able to catch a brief light show.

The KiNET-X sounding rocket launching from a NASA facility in Virginia on Monday night.

Kristie Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said those along the Massachusetts coast will be most likely to see the launch between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., with 20 to 30 percent cloud cover expected in those areas. The best view will be along the outer Cape, she said.

Advertisement

The rest of the state may not be so lucky, however. For areas west of Route 128 and the “interior belt around Boston,” 70 percent cloud cover is expected, Smith said.

The launch was initially set for Saturday and Sunday nights, but both were canceled due to high winds over the launch site.

The rocket will release barium vapor that will form two green and violet clouds that could be visible for about 30 seconds, NASA previously said in a statement.

“The vapor will be released approximately 9 minutes and 30 seconds to around 10 minutes after launch at about 217-249 miles altitude over the Atlantic Ocean and 540-560 miles downrange from Wallops and just north of Bermuda,” the statement said.

The agency noted that “the human eye does not see violet colors very well in darkness,” so the clouds from this launch will be harder to see than previous missions.

The rocket is part of a mission to explore energy transport in space.

Those who are interested in watching the launch online can tune in here.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.