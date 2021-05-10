Biden’s holistic approach to infrastructure

Infrastructure is primarily a human issue. It consists of publicly available amenities that enhance quality of life by lightening burdens, saving time, connecting people and places, and enhancing well-being, including the health of the environment. When infrastructure works, it’s taken for granted, like having clean running water available at the twist of a tap. When it doesn’t work — as in the poisoned water and aging lead pipes that sickened the largely Black population of Flint, Mich . — it has adverse effects on other aspects of life.

The roads, bridges, rail tracks, and airports are the public works platform for services that run on them, which can be provided by private companies and paid for by users. But there is no hard-and-fast rule about what government provides or what private companies do and which sector creates the innovation or bears the capital costs of building the basic structures in the first place. Without those basic structures connected and in good repair — the electric grid, fuel delivery systems — life is harder to live, as seen in the deadly winter storms in Texas that found an inadequate system unable to get heat to people’s homes. America’s infrastructure has been left in disrepair for decades because of reluctance to invest in maintenance and repairs.

The definition of infrastructure has always shifted with the times. Information and communication technology is now a major aspect of infrastructure, and the Internet and good Wi-Fi connections became essential to work, education, health care, and more during the coronavirus pandemic. But major gaps in broadband in low-income urban and rural areas must be closed.

Infrastructure is too often viewed in silos, one issue at a time, one mode of transportation at a time. The Biden plan, in contrast, is holistic and integrative. It offers many lenses to view the implications of infrastructure adequacy for people’s lives. Through a climate change lens, we might see that policies favoring road-building lead to more carbon emissions than policies favoring newly greener rail. Through a racial equity lens, we might find that Black and brown populations in many cities are often clustered in places with crumbling buildings, polluted air, and less access to mobility. Through a gender-equity lens, we might see that without child care, women can’t get to their jobs, particularly if inadequate public transit patterns don’t easily reach them.

Infrastructure spending can also reduce unemployment. First are the direct jobs created when investments are made in maintenance and repair as well as adding new infrastructure, such as electric vehicle charging stations or new bicycle paths. Second are the indirect jobs created when, for example, businesses can reach new customers because of better Wi-Fi or faster deliveries, and thus can expand their markets and hire more workers. Third are the ways that better infrastructure helps people get a job and get to it. It doesn’t help to have suburban office parks begging for service workers while unemployed youth in inner-cities can’t get the information about those jobs, let alone the transportation to get there.

Even where technology appears to replace some labor, new jobs are created in the new IT infrastructure that keeps autonomous buses running or manages traffic patterns on smart roads or collects household utility use remotely. Infrastructure is increasingly technology-enabled and full of possibilities for innovation.

The Biden infrastructure plan resembles the kind of major leadership vision that opened new opportunities for America in the past. The Transcontinental Railroad was a post-Civil War development that helped bring the country together and connected farmers with markets. Rural electrification modernized life and put rural and urban areas on an equal footing. The Interstate Highway System was a step toward one connected post-war America.

Some of these investments brought unintended consequences that we wrestle with today. The climate crisis was accelerated by policies favoring roads and automobiles. Racial inequities were compounded when neighborhoods were bifurcated by superhighways. Gender disparities were underscored when suburban development kept many post-World War II women isolated. By including issues of climate, race, and gender in the plan, the Biden administration hopes to move the country forward in ways that repair more than physical structures — they also repair some of our pressing societal issues.

Rosabeth Moss Kanter is a professor at Harvard Business School and author of “MOVE: Putting America’s Infrastructure Back in the Lead” and “Think Outside the Building: How Advanced Leaders Can Change the World One Smart Innovation at a Time.” She was a volunteer member of infrastructure and innovation policy committees for the Biden campaign.