Trump’s grip on his party is perilous in many ways

What Donald Trump and his supporters don’t understand, or refuse to, is that there is a huge difference between free speech and deliberately spreading lies while encouraging violence ( “Facebook ban unlikely to shake Trump’s grip,” Page A1, May 6). Trump’s posts were not only extremely irresponsible and reckless but they were also quite dangerous. This is why he has been banned, at least for now, from social media. Thank God.

Canton





The Facebook Oversight Board upheld Facebook’s banning of Donald Trump, but criticized the company for using “new unwritten rules” to ban the former president.

I suggest that Facebook correct this situation by adopting and publishing a rule that calls for banning a user “who attempts the violent overthrow of the United States government.” That would address what his people tried at the Capitol, which the media frequently call the “Jan. 6 riot” or “insurrection.” Let’s be honest and call it what it really was.

Eli Bortman

Peabody





Trump’s foolishness creates opening for Biden’s progressive push

Talk about Emperor Trump having no clothes! While President Joe Biden is fomenting a bold progressive revolution in American governance, one with ample and juicy targets for Republican criticism, the party’s defeated sore loser is demanding a puerile loyalty test for those who want to commit to the future. Trump’s exhausting and now boring debacle might well derail the loyal opposition to Biden’s progressivism. He is fighting the last war while Team Biden is bringing new tactics to the political battlefield.

Paul Bloustein

Cincinnati