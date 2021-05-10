Breaking down the Celtics’ playoff scenarios with four games to play

But it would have been a mistake to assume that this team could avoid potholes, because it has not done that consistently all year. So recent losses to the Hornets, Thunder, and Bulls halted Boston’s early-April progress, and now it is scrambling to avoid the play-in tournament that will include teams seeded 7-10 in each conference. The No. 6 seed would not be great, either, because it would lead to a first-round matchup against the Bucks or Nets.

Even as the Celtics wobbled toward the end of this puzzling regular season, they maintained an excellent chance of securing home-court advantage in the first-round of the playoffs. A favorable schedule, combined with challenging games for the teams above them, seemed to create a navigable path.

The Celtics entered Monday night in seventh place in the East, two games behind the Heat and Hawks and three games behind the Knicks, with just four games left. Somehow, though, there is still a route out of this mess, and even though the Celtics haven’t given many reasons to believe it is possible, it is at least visible.

It starts with Tuesday’s game against the Heat. A loss in that game will make all of these scenarios quite simple: The Celtics would be all but locked into the No. 7 spot, with a small chance that they could even fall to No. 8. But if they beat Miami, new avenues open up.

“We know what’s at stake,” forward Jayson Tatum said. “Things continue to fluctuate with the standings. I guess that just makes Tuesday even that much more important for us to get a win.”

After facing Miami, the Celtics have two extremely winnable games against the Cavaliers and Timberwolves before finishing the season with a road game against the Knicks. Here is a rundown of the lower half of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, and what it will take for the Celtics to move up.

New York Knicks (38-30)

Remaining schedule: at Lakers, vs. Spurs, vs. Hornets, vs. Celtics

Even though the Celtics are three games behind the Knicks, their regular-season finale could offer a golden opportunity. If the Knicks lose to the Lakers on Tuesday—LeBron James is expected to return in that game—and the Celtics beat the Heat, it would leave Boston two games back. If the Celtics beat Cleveland and Minnesota, and the Knicks lose just one of their remaining games, Boston would be one game behind entering their head-to-head matchup to end the season. And the winner of that game would hold the tiebreaker, so the Celtics would move in front of the Knicks with a win.

Atlanta Hawks (37-31)

Remaining schedule: vs. Wizards, vs. Wizards, vs. Magic, vs. Rockets

Even though the Celtics are just two games behind Atlanta, it appears all but impossible for them to catch the Hawks. Atlanta holds the tiebreaker against Boston, and all four of its remaining games are at home against teams with losing records. The Hawks would have to lose three of them while the Celtics run the table. Or, the Hawks could lose all of them while the Celtics go 3-1. Don’t count on it.

Miami Heat (37-31)

Remaining schedule: at Celtics, vs 76ers, at Bucks, at Pistons

Once again, the hopes here boil down to Tuesday’s game. With a win, the Celtics would pull within a game of the Heat, and it would also give them the tiebreaker by dint of their January win in Miami. At that point, Boston would just need to gain one more game on the Heat, who still have extremely challenging matchups remaining against the 76ers and Bucks. One potential issue would be if Philadelphia rests some of its stars for that game, which is the first of a back-to-back set. The 76ers entered Monday night with a comfortable three-game lead atop the Eastern Conference and may have the spot locked up by then.

This could all become even more complicated if there is a three-way tie, and those scenarios generally do not favor the Celtics. The first tiebreaker is whether a team is a division winner. The Celtics and Knicks have no chance to win the Atlantic Division, but the Hawks and Heat are tied atop the Southeast Division.

If the Celtics, Heat, and Knicks finish in a three-way tie, ahead of the Hawks, it would essentially eliminate Boston’s head-to-head tiebreak over the Heat, because Miami will be a division winner. The Hawks already hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Celtics, so it wouldn’t really affect things if they won their division, too.

If the three-team tiebreak does not include a division winner, the next tiebreak is winning percentage among all of the tied teams. This becomes more complicated, because it all depends which teams are in the tiebreaker. But the Hawks are 2-1 against the Heat and Celtics, and 0-3 against the Knicks. The Heat are 3-0 against the Knicks and 1-1 against the Celtics, pending Tuesday’s game. And the Knicks are 1-1 against the Celtics. If there is somehow still a tie, the next tiebreaker is conference winning percentage.

It will be a struggle for the Celtics to jump into the 4/5 series, but it is not out of the question just yet.

Adam Himmelsbach