Bruins beat Islanders in OT to clinch third place in the East Division and a matchup with Capitals in the first round

Hall finished a monster of a game with an extraordinary move, a backhand toe drag through Nick Leddy, a backhand finish against Ilya Sorokin, and lifted the Bruins to a 3-2 overtime win on Monday over the Islanders.

He is playing like he wants to double that number, or more.

Hall’s strike, his second of the game and eighth in 14 games as a Bruin (8-6—14), was icing on the cake after the Bruins (33-15-7) clinched third place in the East Division.

By reaching overtime, the Bruins secured the No. 3 seed in the East and a date with Alex Ovechkin, Zdeno Chara, Tom Wilson, and the Washington Capitals. That series will start in D.C. on Saturday, but we’ll see a preview on Tuesday. The Bruins will play Game No. 56 of this shortened season at 7 p.m.

“Solid team,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said, acknowledging the Chara factor as a surefire storyline. “They’re going to be ready to go.”

The Bruins are 4-3-0 against the Capitals this year, in a series that has had its share of drama, not the least of which involves the Bruins facing Chara, the 44-year-old future Hall of Famer who captained them for 14 years.

The Islanders will start on the road at No. 1 seed Pittsburgh. New York, needing a win in regulation to have a shot at third place, pulled netminder Sorokin with 1:22 to go. Brad Marchand flung a shot at the open cage from the faceoff circle in his own zone, but hit the outside of the net.

If the Bruins and Islanders (32-17-7) do meet in the second, it wouldn’t take long for the hateful hockey to begin.

There were plenty of thumps, headlocks, cross-checks, and a few wrestling matches on Monday, two teams in postseason mode as the regular season draws to a close. The Bruins lost Ondrej Kase (upper body), who was unable to play the final 20 of his first game since Jan. 16.

“That’s never a good sign,” said Cassidy, noting Kase is likely to travel to D.C. but not play.

Some 4,565 showed up for a game that decided third place in the East Division. The Bruins were permitted to open the TD Garden doors to 25 percent capacity. It was the first attendance increase since state regulations began allowing 12 percent inside on March 25.

▪ The Bruins arrived at work looking like they darn sure cared about third place. In the first period, they controlled shots (17-4), shot attempts (33-7) and scoring chances (17-3) by gigantic margins. The visitors woke up, twice erasing Boston leads and making it 2-2 after 40 minutes. In the second period, shots were even (9-9) and the Bruins controlled attempts (16-15) and scoring chances (11-8) by slim margins.

▪ No Bruin was more fired up in the opening 20 than Hall, on whom the Islanders passed at the trade deadline in favor of Kyle Palmieri. He took a hard hit early and recovered quickly, drawing a pair of holding penalties and opening the scoring on the power play. He also busted his hump on the backcheck to even up a 2 on 1 after Charlie McAvoy committed a penalty at the offensive blueline.

▪ Hall’s goal, his seventh in 16 games as a Bruin (7-6—13), came seven seconds into a 5 on 3. David Pastrnak took a shot from Leo Komarov, who skated into him with a butt-end after the whistle. It was cheap, but Pastrnak made sure the officials noticed. Komarov sat for 4:00. Hall, stationed near the goal line, snapped a sharp-angle one-timer from his off wing. Credit David Krejci with a sharp cross-ice feed, and Marchand with a secondary assist. It was Marchand’s 40th assist, the fifth year in a row he has hit that mark.

▪ The Islanders tied it on their fifth shot of the night, following some more rough stuff. Hall was muscled off the puck by Ryan Pulock and responded by cross-checking Leddy from behind. It was light, but Leddy sold it. On the resulting 4 on 3, Oliver Wahlstrom beat Rask with a one-timer from the circle. Rask didn’t look quick pushing side-to-side.

▪ The Bruins regained the lead when Krejci jumped off the bench and collected his second assist of the night, slowing down and slipping it to Marchand in the paint. Krejci, 6-14—20 in 16 games since the trade deadline, is still sizzling.

▪ Mathew Barzal tied it at 8:31 of the second, whipping a wrister over Rask’s blocker after curling into the slot. Neither McAvoy nor Curtis Lazar could stop him from taking the shot. Rask’s next save, a much easier one, drew a Bronx cheer from a handful of the 25 percenters.

