NHL playoffs: Bruins can lock up No. 3 seed with win Monday or Tuesday

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated May 10, 2021, 1 hour ago
David Krejci and the Bruins will take on the Islanders Monday.
The Bruins have two regular-season games left, and a win in either of them will guarantee that they earn the third seed in the East Division.

In the modified NHL playoff format, the top four seeds in each division — East, North, West, and Central — make the postseason.

Should the Bruins (32-15-7) beat the Islanders Monday (7 p.m.) or the Capitals Tuesday — or win both games — they will assure themselves of the No. 3 seed.

If they lose both games, they’ll drop to the No. 4 seed.

If the Bruins are the No. 3 seed, they’ll face the No. 2 Capitals. Dropping to fourth sets up a first-round series with the Penguins.

Regardless of opponent, the Bruins will start on the road and also play Games 5 and 7, if necessary, on enemy turf.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

