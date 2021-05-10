NHL playoffs: Bruins can lock up No. 3 seed with win Monday or Tuesday

The Bruins have two regular-season games left, and a win in either of them will guarantee that they earn the third seed in the East Division.
In the modified NHL playoff format, the top four seeds in each division — East, North, West, and Central — make the postseason.
Should the Bruins (32-15-7) beat the Islanders Monday (7 p.m.) or the Capitals Tuesday — or win both games — they will assure themselves of the No. 3 seed.
If they lose both games, they’ll drop to the No. 4 seed.
If the Bruins are the No. 3 seed, they’ll face the No. 2 Capitals. Dropping to fourth sets up a first-round series with the Penguins.
Regardless of opponent, the Bruins will start on the road and also play Games 5 and 7, if necessary, on enemy turf.
