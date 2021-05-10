Celtics’ Jaylen Brown out for season with torn wrist ligament

Brown is expected to undergo surgery this week, and multiple league sources said the team will not have a timeline for Brown’s return until after it has been completed.

According to a league source, Brown had been dealing with lingering wrist pain and an MRI this week revealed the tear. Brown took an awkward fall and landed on his left hand during Boston’s April 27 loss to the Thunder, but it’s unclear if that caused this injury or simply aggravated it.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist and will miss the remainder of the season, the team announced Monday afternoon. It is the latest and most significant blow for a Celtics team that has battled injuries and COVID-19 absences all year.

Advertisement

Brown had been playing through the wrist pain before missing the Celtics last three games because of a sprained ankle. A league source said Brown underwent the MRI on his wrist as a precautionary measure, and it revealed the tear.

Celtics wing Romeo Langford tore the same wrist ligament in Boston’s final seeding game in the Orlando bubble last year. He continued to play despite the diagnosis, but when he suffered an adductor strain during the playoffs, he underwent season-ending wrist surgery soon after. Langford was cleared to return on March 11, nearly six months after his surgery, before being held out for several more weeks after contracting COVID-19.

This season Brown averaged 24.7 points, 6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game and was named an All-Star for the first time. He is in the first year of his four-year, $115 million contract extension.

Brown’s injury deals a substantial blow to Boston’s already teetering hopes of making a playoff run this year. The team entered Monday night in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, two games behind the sixth-place Heat with four games remaining.

Advertisement

With Brown out, Evan Fournier will likely remain in the starting lineup for the remainder of the season. Center Robert Williams, who missed one game with turf toe and then left Sunday’s loss to the Heat at halftime because of lingering pain, is doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the Heat.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.