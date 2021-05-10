Connecticut Whale of NWHL sold to company headed by Needham businessman

The Connecticut Whale, one of the four founding members of the National Women’s Hockey League, has been sold to Shared Hockey Enterprises, a privately owned company headed by Needham’s Tobin Kelly.

The sale, approved Monday by the NWHL’s Board of Governors, makes the Whale the third organization in the six-team league to become privately owned. The Whale had been owned and operated since their inaugural season in 2015 by Women’s Hockey Partners, which also owns the Buffalo Beauts, Metropolitan Riveters, and Minnesota Whitecaps.

“It has been our goal since transitioning to a joint venture model in October to find strong ownership groups who believe in the NWHL and recognize the growth potential for the league and professional women’s hockey,” said NWHL commissioner Tyler Tumminia.