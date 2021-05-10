EMass boys’ lacrosse: Methuen’s Will McKinnon headlines Players of the Week

Brian Barringer, Lincoln-Sudbury — In Saturday’s rematch of the 2019 Division 1 state final, the senior long pole helped spearhead a stellar defensive effort to preserve a 7-4 win over Hingham.
Pat DeMatteo, Scituate — The senior had 10 points (six goals, four assists) for the Sailors in a resounding season-opening 17-1 victory over North Quincy in Patriot League action.
Brock Desmarais, Dracut — In his varsity debut, the sophomore played a lead role on offense for the Middies, scoring six goals in their season-opening 16-7 Merrimack Valley win over Lowell.
Will Emsing, BC High — A sophomore attack with a deft lefty shot, Emsing had a stellar varsity debut with three goals and five assists in a 17-2 Catholic Conference win over Catholic Memorial
Noah Isleib, Oliver Ames — It was a dominating performance in goal for the sophomore against Attleboro last week; Isleib turned aside 16 shots in a 12-5 win to earn the Tigers their first win.
Will McKinnon, Methuen — The 6-foot-1-inch junior attack combined for 10 goals and eight assists in two blowout wins over Haverhill on Thursday and Friday.
Ben O’Rourke, Concord-Carlisle — The senior midfielder led the way with five goals and two assists in a 14-8 Dual County win over Wayland to open the season.