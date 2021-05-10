EMass boys’ lacrosse: Methuen’s Will McKinnon headlines Players of the Week

Brian Barringer, Lincoln-Sudbury — In Saturday’s rematch of the 2019 Division 1 state final, the senior long pole helped spearhead a stellar defensive effort to preserve a 7-4 win over Hingham.

Pat DeMatteo, Scituate — The senior had 10 points (six goals, four assists) for the Sailors in a resounding season-opening 17-1 victory over North Quincy in Patriot League action.

Brock Desmarais, Dracut — In his varsity debut, the sophomore played a lead role on offense for the Middies, scoring six goals in their season-opening 16-7 Merrimack Valley win over Lowell.