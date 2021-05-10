Game 36: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

The Red Sox will be going for their fifth straight win when they take on the Orioles tonight at Camden Yards. A win would also give them a four-game sweep.
Boston has the best record in the league at 22-13, and has gone 22-10 since getting swept by the Orioles to open the season.
Martín Pérez will be on the mound for the Sox.
Lineups
RED SOX (22-13): TBA
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (0-2, 4.40 ERA)
ORIOLES (15-19): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jorge López (1-3, 6.49 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. López: Bogaerts 1-5, Chavis 2-3, Cordero 1-2, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 2-3, Gonzalez 1-6, Martinez 2-6, Plawecki 1-3, Renfroe 0-1, AVerdugo 3-4, Vázquez 1-5.
Orioles vs. Pérez: Franco 1-2, Galvis 1-8, Hays 2-5, Mancini 6-13, Mountcastle 0-6, Mullins 1-6, Ruiz 2-4, Severino 2-7, Urías 2-3, Valaika 4-6.
Stat of the day: The visiting team has won 10 consecutive games played by the Sox and Orioles. The Sox are 6-0 at Camden Yards this season, scoring 48 runs.
Notes: J.D. Martinez leads the majors in RBI (31), runs scored (30), and total bases (82), and is tied for the lead in home runs (10) … Xander Bogaerts leads MLB in hits (45) and ranks fifth in batting average (.349) … The Red Sox lead the majors in runs (187), AVG (.267), SLG (.445), OPS (.778), doubles (78), and RBI (170) … Pérez has a 4-6 career record and a 5.27 ERA vs. Baltimore … Lopez hasn’t been able to get past the fifth inning in five of his six starts. He is 0-1 against the Red Sox in his career with a 12.60 ERA in three appearances.
