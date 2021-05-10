Jack Eichel questioning his future in Buffalo

The six-team National Women’s Hockey League added a third private owner by approving the sale of the Connecticut Whale. The group of investors is led by Tobin Kelly , a mergers and acquisitions specialist with strong hockey ties. The Whale are based in Danbury and were owned and operated by W Hockey Partners, which took control of the NWHL’s original four franchises for the purpose of selling the teams to private interests last year. The teams were previously operated by the league.

The frustration over yet another losing season, combined with what Sabres captain Jack Eichel called “a disconnect” with his team over how to treat a herniated disk led to him questioning his future in Buffalo on Monday. “I think the most important thing is just trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be,” Eichel said, speaking publicly for the first time since he was hurt in early March. The face of the franchise had difficulty hiding his disappointment toward the Sabres in speaking to reporters during a 25-minute video call that follows the completion of another miserable season for Buffalo. His comments add a new layer of uncertainty to a team that finished last in the overall standings for the fourth time in seven years, extended its playoff drought to an NHL-record matching 10th season and is in the midst of yet another coaching search. The 24-year-old Eichel is the Sabres’ highest paid-player and completed the third year of an eight-year, $80 million contract. He was limited to two goals and 16 assists for 18 points in 21 games in a season he was hampered by numerous injuries, including a broken rib at training camp.

NFL

Tim Tebow to join Jaguars — as a tight end

Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are apparently getting back together, this time in the NFL. The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is expected to team up with his college coach by signing a one-year contract to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, the NFL Network reported. The league-owned network said the deal “could be official in the next week or so.” The 33-year-old Tebow would be returning to the NFL after four years (2016-19) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’d be playing for Meyer for the first time since his senior year in 2009 … The Indianapolis Colts filled their most glaring need by signing free agent Eric Fisher, according to two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The two-time Pro Bowler tore his left Achilles’ tendon in January,

Golf

Dustin Johnson withdraws from Nelson event because of knee woes

Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in golf, withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson because of discomfort in his knee, one week before the second major of the year, the PGA Championship. Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage after the 2019 season, keeping him out for three months until the Presidents Cup. The PGA Championship is next week at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, his home state.

Tennis

Serena Williams may not play in Olympics if daughter can’t join her

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams suggested she would not participate in this year’s Tokyo Games if she is not allowed to bring her 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia. Fans from foreign countries will not be allowed to attend this year’s Olympics in an attempt to lessen the spread of coronavirus. Athletes in Tokyo also are expected to avoid interacting with non-athletes when possible and have been advised to steer clear of public transportation, according to International Olympic Committee guidelines. Japan also has closed its borders to people from 152 nations, including the United States, denying entry unless “unless special exceptional circumstances are found.”

NBA

Wizards star Beal to miss next two games

Bradley Beal will miss at least two games because of a strained left hamstring as his Washington Wizards fight for a play-in berth and he duels Stephen Curry for the NBA scoring title. Beal will sit out games at Atlanta on Monday and Wednesday. He’ll be re-evaluated Friday … Veteran referee Tony Brown, who worked his first NBA Finals last season, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will miss the rest of the season. The NBA announced the 54-year-old has been undergoing treatment since his diagnosis last month.

Miscellany

Chris Berman gets multiyear deal to host ‘NFL PrimeTime’

Chris Berman will continue to host “NFL PrimeTime” after agreeing to a new contract with ESPN. The multiyear agreement was announced on Berman’s 66th birthday Monday.

