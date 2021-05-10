Matt Lazzaro just the latest in Franklin’s string of Division 1 lacrosse players

The Panthers were eliminated, 8-7, by Duxbury in the Division 1 South semifinals, but coach Lou Verrochi maintained an optimistic outlook for the following spring.

“Every one of them couldn’t wait for [2020]. They had their taste,” Verrochi recalled. “They were such a good group coming back and we had some really good freshmen coming in.”

Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit, wiping out a season full of promise before it even began.

Only five players with varsity experience remain from a Franklin team that was knocking on the door for a sectional title. But the headliner is senior attack Matt Lazzaro, who racked up 107 points (59 goals, 48 assists) in 2019.

The lost season prompted Lazzaro to reassess his college plans. The one-time Boston University commit reopened his recruitment last October after announcing he’d play a postgraduate season at Deerfield Academy in 2022. Less than two weeks later, Lazzaro decided on Penn State over Georgetown, exactly one year after originally committing to BU.

“I felt that I’d grown up a little more, my interests had changed since originally committing, so at that time, I think that overall Penn State was a better overall fit for me and my family,” Lazzaro said.

His choice of three strong NCAA Division 1 lacrosse programs not only highlighted his emerging talent, but also underscored also the foundation that Franklin has developed in producing players to compete at the next level.

Verrochi first established the varsity program at Franklin High in the late ’90s; his first Division 1 player, Sam Scoba (Quinnipiac) graduated in 2010. This spring, seven former Panthers played Division 1 lacrosse: Eric Civetti (Rutgers), Patrick Morrison (BU), Jacob Alexander and Austin Kent (Bryant) and Ben Greco, Jake Davis, and Jack Sullivan (UMass-Lowell).

Both Bryant and Rutgers have qualified for the 2021 NCAA tournament, the Bulldogs as champions of the Northeast Conference and the Scarlet Knights with an at-large berth out of the Big Ten. Alexander, a FOGO at Bryant, set a program record with 30 faceoff wins in a game in April — tied for third most in NCAA history.

“It’s definitely cool to see kids you grew up with, coming from a public school, succeeding at the next level,” Lazzaro said. “That’s definitely a reflection on Franklin and on the youth program and high school as well.”

Greco, for one, had an early look at the skillset of Lazzaro, his first cousin. Along with Lazzaro’s older brother, Sean, who now plays at the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Greco remembers family trips to the Cape where they’d mess around in the backyard with FiddleSTX, or mini-lacrosse sticks.

“He always used to play two years up,” Greco said. “He was always tiny, too, and he’d dominate. He was just one of those kids you saw it early, everyone saw it early. Then he started to hit a growth spurt and the next thing you know he’s committing to Penn State.”

Zach Harvey, a captain this spring along with Lazzaro, Jack McGuire, and Owen Kielty, said it has been crazy to see Lazzaro’s progression from a scrawny freshman to “an unstoppable attack everyone has to fear in Massachusetts.

“I think he’s one of the hardest working kids I’ve ever met,” said Harvey, who may decide to walk on at Quinnipiac, where he’ll study business analytics. “Every single practice he’s the last kid there, staying after for 30 minutes, getting shots up.”

The pandemic will likely keep Civetti’s program-record 396 points out of reach for Lazzaro, though he got off to a strong start in Franklin’s 18-6 win over Foxborough last Thursday with 5 more points, raising his career total to 165.

That’s of little importance to Lazzaro, whose sights are set on taking Franklin to the next level this spring before embarking as the most recent success story in the Panthers’ pipeline.

“It would’ve been a cool thing to try and go after and achieve and maybe get some bragging rights from Eric, but it’s not something I dwell on,” Lazzaro said. “I’m just happy we’re playing this year.”

Quick sticks

▪ After more than two years off, Chelmsford got off to an understandably slow start in its opener last Thursday against rival Billerica. Trailing, 11-6, after three quarters, the Lions had been struggling to win faceoffs and stop shots, but they turned it around in a hurry with a 6-1 run to force overtime. Senior David Gagnon won the majority of faceoffs down the stretch with help from long pole Joe Conley on the wing. Senior goalie Pat Cassidy saved 92 percent of the shots he faced in the fourth and junior middie Will Walsh moved up to attack due to an injury and scored two of his six goals in the fourth, then assisted Matt Minor for the game-tying goal with 14 seconds remaining in regulation.

In overtime, Gagnon drove into the Billerica defense and found freshman Kyle Wilder, who was only recently called up from JV, for the winner to secure an unlikely 13-12 comeback. Following up that performance with a 9-1 win over Billerica Friday marks only the second time in program history that Chelmsford has beaten Billerica twice in the same season.

“It was a pretty incredible night,” said Chelmsford coach Sean Wright. “It was as surprising for the coaches as anything else. We still couldn’t believe we won and now we know we can count on this team to be in any game. The turnaround just built on itself. They just kept rolling with it like they had nothing to lose at that point. I’ve never seen resilience like that after being down most of the game.”

▪ On Friday in Milton, the Wildcats nearly succumbed to a late comeback bid from Brookline when the visitors erased a 6-3 deficit in the final minutes to force overtime. But junior Nick Lorizio — the only returning starter for head coach Dennis Lynch — took advantage of an opening and finished with a great overhand shot to win it. “After missing a full season, we had to fully reset,” said Lynch. “We have a lot of new guys who are learning the way we want to play our game and not a lot of returners, but I feel like everyone is focused and looking to make up for a lost season by giving their best effort and having a positive attitude every day.”

▪ In a rematch of the 2019 Division 1 state final, top-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury proved that it’s still the team to beat by outlasting second-ranked Hingham, 7-4, on Saturday. Hingham led, 3-2, at the half but the host Warriors took a 4-3 lead late in the third on a goal from Collin Murphy and scored three more times in a three-minute span to pull away.

Correspondent Nate Weitzer also contributed.