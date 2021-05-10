Mets to put deGrom on injured list with right side tightness

A 32-year-old righthander, deGrom is 3-2 with a a major league-best 0.68 ERA and 65 strikeouts, two behind Trevor Bauer of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the NL lead. DeGrom has seven walks in 40 innings over six starts.

The Mets said an MRI on Sunday night was “clean of any issues.” The team said it will place deGrom on the injured list before Tuesday's series opener against Baltimore, a move that will be retroactive to Monday.

Jacob deGrom will be placed on the injured list by the New York Mets with tightness in his right side, a move that will keep the ace from taking the mound until May 20 at the earliest.

Advertisement

He pulled himself from Sunday’s outing against Arizona, his first appearance after skipping a start due to discomfort in his right latissimus dorsi, a back muscle that connects the upper arm to the spine and the hip.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw 68 pitches over five innings against Arizona, allowing one run, but he called for trainer Brian Chicklo when he felt tightness trying to get loose before the sixth. He left with Chicklo and went straight to the clubhouse.

DeGrom struck out six and allowed one hit. He was perfect through four innings before struggling in the fifth, when he allowed a run and walked three in an inning for just the second time in his big league career, the first since May 13, 2018, at Philadelphia. He left one inning in that game, his return from the injured list.

Two-time All-Star Todd Frazier cut by Pirates

Todd Frazier has been cut by the Pirates to clear space for waiver signing Ben Gamel. Matt Marton/Associated Press

Two-time All-Star infielder Todd Frazier was designated for assignment by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday after hitting .086 in 13 games.

Frazier, 35, had just three hits in 35 at-bats with no home runs and four RBIs.

The Pirates made the move to open a roster spot for outfielder Ben Gamel, who was claimed off waivers Sunday from the Cleveland Indians.

Advertisement

The Pirates signed Frazier to a minor league contract after he spent last year’s pandemic-shortened season with the Texas Rangers and New York Mets. The 11-year veteran has a .241 career batting average with 218 home runs.

Shane Greene rejoins Braves to fortify bullpen

Relief pitcher Shane Greene has signed a $1.5 million, one-year contract to rejoin the Atlanta Braves.

The deal announced Sunday includes a prorated salary. Greene missed the first 38 days of the season, so he will receive about $1.19 million.

Greene agreed to be optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and will need time to get ready before returns to the majors. The righthander went 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings last season.