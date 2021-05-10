Offense goes absent as Red Sox drop finale in Baltimore

After scoring 21 runs on 29 hits in the first three games of the series, the Sox were hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position. Their final 10 hitters went in order, six on strikeouts.

And with that time went the momentum the Sox had going with their offense. Five pitchers held the Sox to four hits as the Orioles came away with a 4-1 victory before a crowd of 6,826.

BALTIMORE — It felt almost like a new series when the Red Sox and Orioles returned to Camden Yards on Monday night. Twenty-seven hours had passed since their game on Sunday afternoon.

The Sox took three of four from the Orioles, losing at Camden Yards for the first time in seven games this season.

The Red Sox (22-14) return home Tuesday to face the American League West-leading Oakland Athletics. Twenty-seven of the next 33 games on the schedule are against teams at or over .500.

Matt Andriese (1-2) took the loss, allowing three runs in relief. Baltimore secured the victory by scoring two runs in the eighth inning.

It started with what may have been the only 161-foot triple in major league history. Leadoff hitter Cedric Mullins popped up an Andriese pitch just beyond the infield dirt on the left side.

With third baseman Rafael Devers playing close to guard against a bunt and shortstop Xander Bogaerts shifted over on the other side of second base, nobody was close.

Bogaerts raced over and nearly caught the ball, but it deflected twice off his glove before hitting the grass. Mullins kept running and slid into third just ahead of the tag from catcher Christian Vázquez.

After Austin Hays walked, Trey Mancini singled in Mullins. Hays eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Freddy Galvis.

The first four innings took 65 minutes, a blazing pace compared to most games. The starting pitchers were most responsible for driving the action.

Red Sox starter Martín Pérez had his third solid start in a row, allowing one run on four hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Pérez allowed a home run by Ryan Mountcastle in the second inning, a first-pitch cutter left over the plate that Mountcastle blasted it deep into the seats in left field.

Pérez has given up four earned runs over 16⅓ innings in his last three starts, dropping his earned run average to 4.01. But the trust in Pérez runs only so deep. He was lifted after only 74 pitches.

Andriese replaced Pérez to start the sixth inning, and his fourth pitch was pounded over the wall in center field by Mancini for his seventh home run, the third against the Red Sox.

Baltimore righthander Jorge López retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced on only 36 pitches. J.D. Martinez singled with one out in the fourth and took second when Bogaerts was hit by a sinker that also got umpire Ron Kulpa.

A wild pitch advanced the runners before Devers delivered a fly ball to left field deep enough to score Martinez.

Hunter Renfroe, who came into the game with a .914 OPS in May after posting a .485 in May, doubled leading off the fifth. He took third on a groundout, but López struck out Dalbec and Gonzalez swinging.

The Sox had another threat in the sixth inning when Bogaerts doubled to center field with two outs. Rather than have López face Devers for a third time, the Orioles went to lefthander Tanner Scott. He struck out Devers on five pitches.

López, who is from Alex Cora’s hometown of Caguas in Puerto Rico, allowed one run on four hits and struck out five without a walk in what was his best, and longest, start of the season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.