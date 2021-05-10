Red Sox will double their pleasure with increased capacity starting Tuesday

The Sox have a three-game series with the Athletics, then three with Mike Trout and the Angels starting Friday.

Fenway Park has been approved for 25 percent capacity by state officials, which will be approximately 9,500. The first 19 home games were limited to 12 percent and the largest crowd was 4,751 on April 7.

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox return home on Tuesday night to start a six-game homestand, and more fans will be there to welcome them.

“It’s going to feel different,” manager Alex Cora predicted on Monday. “To be honest with you, when we came from Texas to play the Tigers [at Fenway on May 4], I was worried that first inning. It felt like a spring training game with no fans.

“Nothing against the people that showed up, but it’s that big of a difference. Looking forward to that and obviously looking forward to a packed house whenever that is. I think it’s going to be fun.

“But to have more tomorrow is going to mean a lot to all of us.”

The Rangers, open to full capacity since the start of the season outside of three socially distanced sections in the outfield, averaged 29,057 for that series, with a high of 35,129 on May 1.

The Sox are 10-9 at Fenway. More fans could help.

“Ten thousand fans and better music. We’re going to keep preaching that,” Cora said.

. . .

With fellow utility players Kiké Hernández and Christian Arroyo on the injured list, Marwin Gonzalez takes on a heavier burden for combinations to make the lineup work.

Gonzalez was back at second base and leading off on Monday. He also has started games at first base, third base, shortstop, left field, and right field this season.

In all, Gonzalez has started 29 of the 36 games.

“He’s very important, but we’ve got to take care of him,” Cora said. “We have to be careful, too. I don’t want to push him to the ground and all of a sudden we don’t get the good Marwin Gonzalez.”

Gonzalez went into Monday’s game hitting .228 with a .657 OPS. Cora believes he’s capable of more based on the quality of the at-bats.

“I’m working really hard in the cage to get to the point where I can contribute to the team and actually feel good about myself,” Gonzalez said. “Hitting is about confidence.”

Gonzalez, who has played for five playoff teams in his career, sees good characteristics in the Red Sox so far. The key will be how they react to adversity.

“The bad times are going to come. We’re not going to play the way that we’re playing all season long,” he said. “Then you have to try and get that back.”

. . .

Righthanded reliever Ryan Brasier, who has been out all season with a strained left calf muscle, threw 20-25 pitches in the bullpen on Saturday at the team complex in Fort Myers, Fla.

“He was pretty solid,” said Cora, but Brasier is not yet ready to join a minor league team.

Utility player Danny Santana is expected to be added to the Triple A Worcester roster on Tuesday. He was 4 for 10 with a double and a home run in three games for Single A Greenville.

Santana is coming back from shoulder and foot injuries. Once ready, Santana will be an option in left field and around the infield.

Cora also said the flexor muscle pain that has sidelined Triple A righthander Tanner Houck is minor, and that the medical staff told him Houck’s issue is short term.

“We just have to make sure he is where he’s supposed to be. He’s very important to this organization — not only for this year, but for the future,” the manager said. “When things like this happen you have to be smart about it and take your time.”

Houck has been the sixth starter this season, filling in both times the Sox needed to fill a gap in the rotation.

. . .

The Red Sox and Orioles have played 10 times this season, which for the Sox represents 28 percent of their schedule to date. The teams don’t meet again until Aug. 13 at Fenway Park . . . Tuesday will be a homecoming for Oakland first baseman and DH Mitch Moreland, who hit .251 with an .803 OPS and 64 regular-season home runs for the Sox from 2018-20. Moreland was traded to the Padres last Aug. 30, then signed a one-year with the Athletics for $2.25 million in February. Moreland has hit .218 for Oakland with a .697 OPS and started 24 of 36 games . . . The Sox are diving back into the concert business. They have scheduled New Kids on the Block (July 16); Def Leppard, Motley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett (July 17 and 18); Guns N’ Roses (Aug. 3); Billy Joel (Aug. 4); Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer (Aug. 5); Lady Gaga (Aug. 7); Zac Brown Band (Aug. 8); Maroon 5 (Sept. 12); and Aerosmith (Sept. 14) for Fenway dates this year.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.