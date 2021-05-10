Vote to pause Division 1A hockey and baseball tournaments put on hold by MIAA Board of Directors

During the sometimes-contentious discussion that lasted a little more than an hour, the biggest issue from members of the ice hockey committee was the belief that they were not given an opportunity to voice their concerns. The baseball committee submitted a letter to the board with a similar argument.

The MIAA Board of Directors, during a virtual meeting Monday that lasted more than 3½ hours in open session, voted 16-0 to put a hold on the recent tournament management committee vote that would have paused any 1A (also known as “Super 8”) tournaments until at least the 2025-26 school year.

The Division 1A tournaments are not officially back on for boys’ hockey or baseball, but there is a glimmer of hope for their proponents.

Advertisement

MIAA president Jeffrey Granatino urged the board to allow the sport committees, TMC, blue ribbon committee, and legal experts to come together and discuss the issues.

“I think a lot of folks are willing to go along with whatever a final decision may be, as long as they’ve had a chance to speak to it,” Granatino said.

The TMC voted last month on a blue ribbon committee proposal to pause the 1A tournaments based on gender and equity issues, instead opting to examine data from the statewide tournament format before potentially reconsidering the issue down the road.

“The ice hockey committee was disappointed,” said Oakmont principal David Uminski, who spoke along with Stoneham superintendent John Macero on behalf of the ice hockey committee. “Obviously we knew that the 1A tournament was part of the consideration, but we were not consulted before the TMC vote and did not have an opportunity to speak with TMC as a committee.”

Ice hockey has held a Division 1A tournament for boys since 1991, and baseball followed suit in 2014.

Principals Mike Schultz (Carver) and Brian Callaghan (Westborough) both questioned the breakdown in communication between the TMC and the sport committees.

Advertisement

“I just find it hard to believe that these things happened in the last two years, which I was aware of, and it didn’t get to the sport committees,” Callaghan

TMC chair Jim O’Leary (St. John’s Prep) and member Pam Gould (Sandwich) said the issues surrounding 1A tournaments were discussed throughout the statewide tournament process, but ice hockey committee chair Dan Shine said he was never asked to sit in on any committee meetings.

MIAA assistant director Richard Pearson, liaison to the ice hockey committee, told the board, “It was never articulated to me to get back to the committee that there was going to be a four-year moratorium on the discussion to move forward with a 1A tournament.”

Shine, also a member of the board of directors, said the ice hockey committee is willing to address blue ribbon and Title IX concerns, including expanding Division 1A to girls’ hockey.

“We would just like that opportunity to sit down and give our opinion on this,” he said. “We just haven’t had that opportunity yet.”

O’Leary and Gould both agreed that, as TMC members, they would be open to continuing 1A tournaments assuming the equity issues were addressed.

“As long as every boys’ and girls’ athlete is treated the same in our new state tournament,” Gould said.

Said O’Leary: “I know TMC can live with that. We’ve been consistent with that. We’re not against a 1A tournament, it’s just that it has to be equal.”

Advertisement

In other board business:

▪ The board acted on 46 different rules change proposals as part of the process that takes place every two years. Among them was a proposal to change the mechanics of the pitching delivery, putting MIAA rules in line with National Federation of High Schools and other levels of softball. The proposal, approved by the board 11-2, allows the pitcher to have just the pivot foot in contact with the rubber, rather than the previous rule in which both feet must be in contact — with the pivot foot partially or completely on top.

In a separate motion, the board also approved (with one abstention) a request from the softball committee to allow the rule change to take effect immediately, rather than next season.

▪ The board voted 13-0 to a rule change that clarifies gender language and applies rules consistently across fall and spring volleyball. The new rule states that a student-athlete who qualifies to play on a 7-foot-4 ⅛-inch (fall) or 7-11⅝ (spring) net, but does not have access to a team in their season and must play on a team in the opposite season, will not be allowed to: block; attack a ball completely above the net; or jump-serve (one foot must remain in contact with the floor on the serve).

All proposed rules changes still need to be approved by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Council before taking effect for the 2021-23 cycle.

Advertisement

▪ Acting on a letter from the Hockomock League, the board voted 10-2 to ask the TMC to reconsider the margin of victory component of the power ratings system that will be used with the statewide tournament beginning in Fall 2021. Lindsey von Holtz (Mount Greylock) also wondered whether sportsmanship concerns from various districts were properly addressed before the TMC approved the use of the new formula.

Jim Clark can be reached at jim.clark@globe.com.