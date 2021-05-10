Xaverian’s Marc Cedrone throws no-hitter against BC High

The lone run for the seventh-ranked Hawks came in the fourth inning. Junior Nico Lambros reached second base on an error and scored on a two-out single by John Connolly on a two-out single.

In his way stood the second, third, and fourth hitters in the BC High lineup. After junior center fielder Ty Longo tracked down a hard-hit ball to lead off the inning, Cedrone, a 6-foot, 190-pound righthander from Walpole, retired the final two batters to seal the 1-0 Catholic Conference win over fourth-ranked BC High in Westwood.

In his first varsity start, Marc Cedrone took the mound in the seventh inning Monday afternoon with the opportunity to hold a Xaverian opponent hitless for the first time since 2004.

“It was my first varsity start, so I was anxious at the start because it was obviously a big game,” said Cedrone. “But my teammates really helped me calm down, especially my catcher Matt Brinker, he just kept reminding me to control the game, it’s your game and just do your thing.”

Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert said the one-run game kept everyone focused on the final score instead of the potential history being made on the mound.

“There was certainly no discussion about it, and I don’t think there was a lot of thought about it,” said Lambert, at the helm of the Hawks (2-0) since 2002.

Cedrone’s consistent tempo and competitive demeanor helped the Bentley University commit record 21 outs on 92 pitches while striking out 11.

“Working in the pen, I felt that I found my curveball early on last Thursday,” said Cedrone. “I feel like I didn’t have too much. Once I found it in the pen, I knew I could really control two pitches with my fastball and curve in the zone where I wanted to, and once I can do that, I can get ahead in the count, and that’s when I can go to work and do my thing.”

Cedrone had a pitch limit of 80 going in but after finishing the sixth inning with exactly 80, Lambert had faith in the senior to finish off his dominant performance.

“I was hoping for him to give us 75-80 pitches, throw strikes, work fast, and put us in a position to win,” Lambert said. “Not only did he do all those things, but he had plenty left in the tank, so I let him go ahead and take it.”

Marc Cedrone struck out 11 in his 92-pitch effort for Xaverian Monday afternoon. Gretchen Ertl/The Boston Globe

Xavarian catcher Matt Brinker catches a popup by BC High's Niko Brini to end the top half of the sixth inning in their Catholic Conference in Westwood. Gretchen Ertl/The Boston Globe

Boston Latin 6, Bedford 3 — JB Hankwitz hit three doubles and coach Brian Mylett, a Boston Latin and Wheaton College alumnus, recorded his first win for the Wolfpack (1-0) after taking over for Rene Gauthier last year.

Central Catholic 8, Chelmsford 2 — Elias Chaya cracked a triple and knocked in three runs and Francisco Melendez and Ruben Castillo combined on a 1-hitter in the Merrimack Valley win for fifth-ranked Central (3-0).

Natick 7, Framingham 0 — Senior Carter Doran hurled 6 2/3 innings for the Redhawks (1-2), yielding just two hits and striking out six Flyers in a Bay State Conference win.

North Andover 4, Methuen 3 — With the game 3-3 ninth inning, freshman David Johnson stepped up to the plate and drove in the winning run to seal a dramatic season-opening Merrimack Valley victory for the Scarlet Knights (1-0). Brendan Holland pitched five innings of one-hit ball, striking out nine.

Plymouth North 4, Duxbury 0 — The Eagles (1-1) shut out the Dragons (0-2) thanks to the pitching performances of senior Josh Gomes, junior Conner Vercollone, and junior Alec Peruzzi.

Plymouth South 15, Scituate 5 — Senior Hunter Dean (2 for 3, 3 RBIs), junior Brycen Tetler (2 for 4, 4 RBIs), and junior Jack Obert (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) all drove in multiple runs for the Panthers (2-0), and junior Tommy Sullivan (6 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts) allowed one earned run in the Patriot League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 6, Maimonides 0 — The Phoenix (1-0) won their season opener thanks to a complete game shutout from junior Chuck Nolan, three hits from junior Jack Lynch, and three runs batted in by senior Sean McLaughlin.

St. John’s Prep 16, Malden Catholic 6 — Patrick D’Amico paced a 15-hit attack with four hits and Nick Solitro knocked in four runs for the Eagles (2-0) in the Catholic Conference win.

Silver Lake 8, Marshfield 3 — Senior Mike Beals (2 for 3, RBI) stole four bases, and freshman Collin Monteiro pitched five innings in his first varsity win for the Lakers (2-0). Senior Matt Bennett pitched the final two innings and picked up his first varsity save to seal the victory.

Taunton 5, Attleboro 3 — The Tigers (2-0) defeated their Hockomock foe in nine innings when senior Ty Cali delivered a go-head triple for the visitors.

Wellesley 7, Newton North 4 — Sophomore Sean Maxwell turned a two-strike count into a two-run hit in the seventh inning to help the Raiders (2-1) pick up a Bay State Conference win on the road. Kyle McCausland (5 innings pitched, 9 strikeouts) earned the win, while Jack Fox-Wiviott (double, 2 RBIs) and Brandon Panell (2 for 3, triple, 2 runs, RBI) delivered at the plate.

Boys’ lacrosse

Austin Prep 12, Bishop Fenwick 5 — Freshman Corbin Martin racked up four goals for the Cougars in a Catholic Central victory over the Crusaders.

Bishop Feehan 12, Bishop Stang 6 — The Shamrocks (1-1) picked up their first win of the season on the strength of 16 saves from senior goalie Owen Fitzgerald, as well as four goals from his classmate, Cole Dreystadt. Junior Craig Scharland added three goals for Feehan in the Catholic Central victory.

Central Catholic 16, Lowell 7 — Jake Kramer scored four goals, Easton Morse tallied three goals and four assists, and Billy Ryder added three goals for Central (3-1) in the MVC win.

Dover-Sherborn 11, Medway 6 — Pierce Gregory netted four goals and one assist for the Raiders (2-1) in the Tri-Valley win.

Hamilton-Wenham 7, Manchester Essex 4 — Senior Grant Landon stopped 14 shots for the Generals in their season opener, more than enough to help new coach Rich Cooke pick up his first win with the team.

Lynnfield 10, North Reading 5 — Drew Damiani had four goals and an assist for the Pioneers in doubling up the Hornets in a Cape Ann League win.

Martha’s Vineyard 15, Monomoy 6 — Hunter Meader (5 goals, 1 assist) paced the offense for the Vineyarders (2-0) in a Cape & Islands League win over the Sharks. Aiden Marek, Oliver Lively, and Bizuayehu Horwitz scored three goals each for the Vineyard.

St. Mary’s 14, Matignon 5 — Zach Barden scored six goals in a Catholic Central win at Manning Field. Sam York added four goals and Jackson Field chipped in three for St. Mary’s (2-0).

Triton 9, Pentucket 6 — Backed by strong goalkeeping from Jared Graf, the Vikings (1-1) earned a Cape Ann League home win. Jared Leonard scored three goals and handed out three assists, while Carson Purcell added three goals and one assist.

Girls’ lacrosse

Austin Prep 19, Bishop Fenwick 5 — Molly Vana scored five times with three assists and Kerri Finneran collected three goals and four assists in a Catholic Central win over the Crusaders. Casey Bachner also scored four times for AP.

Cardinal Spellman 22, Archbishop Williams 10 — Kathryn Lysko scored six times and added two assists for the Cardinals (3-1), with both Mary Lysko and Meg Mungovan finding the back of the net five times apiece in the Catholic Central win. Joy Sayah made 20 saves in net for Spellman.

Central Catholic 12, Lowell 7 — Grace Lydon netted four goals and dished out two assists for Central (3-0) in a Merrimack Valley Conference win over the Red Raiders.

Chelmsford 14, Methuen 3 — Kate Krueger (3 goals, 4 assists), Sarah Lachance (1 goal, 5 assists), and Julia Pitts (3 goals, 1 assists) led the Lions (3-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Cohasset 10, Norwell 9 — Bridget Mahoney and Laney Larson had three goals apiece for the third-ranked Skippers (2-0) in a South Shore League win over the No. 8 Clippers in Norwell.

Greater Lowell 10, Whittier 6 — Madison Maybury netted three goals for the Gryphons (2-0) in a road win over the Wildcats in Commonwealth Athletic Conference play.

Marblehead 15, Winthrop 3 — Senior Maddie Erskine racked up nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) for the Headers, in addition to controlling five draws and scooping up two ground balls in the Northeastern Conference win.

Pentucket 26, Triton 14 — Lana Mickelson (9 goals), Audrey Conover (7), Greta Maurer (6) carried the Vikings to the Cape Ann win.

Softball

Acton-Boxborough 5, Waltham 0 — Olivia Comolli went 4 for 4 with two doubles to power the No. 5 Colonials to a season-opening Dual County League home win. Song Leav and Jill MacFarlane combined for a two-hitter.

Andover 9, Billerica 2 — Freshman Jackie Giordano fanned nine to secure the Merrimack Valley victory for the Golden Warriors.

Austin Prep 14, Bishop Fenwick 7 — Junior third baseman Melina Fedele (4 for 5, 4 RBIs) belted a three-run homer and a double for the Cougars (3-0) in the Catholic Central win.

Cambridge 16, Weston 4 — Janae Santos cracked a first-inning home run, freshmen Nyla Collazo and Mia Benzan later added blasts, junior Kiera White had a pair of hits for the Falcons in a season-opening Dual County League win.

Danvers 17, Swampscott 2 — The Falcons (1-1) soared behind seniors Isabel Donahoe (4 RBIs) and Brooke Grassia (HR, 2 RBIs). Sophomore Makayla Cunningham (5 innings pitched, 7 strikeouts) kept the Big Blue bats at bay in the Northeastern Conference matchup.

Foxborough 14, Sharon 4 — Senior Morgan Sylvestre went 5 for 6 with three doubles and a home run, driving in four runs for the Warriors (2-0), and eighth-grader Emma Callahan struck out eight in a Hockomock League contest.

Hanover 9, North Quincy 6 — Freshman Mary Kate Flynn provided a spark by scoring two runs off three hits for the host Hawks (1-1). Sophomore Ava Toglia added a hit and three RBIs in the Patriot League win.

Ipswich 21, Hamilton-Wenham 13 — Senior captain Rowan Galanis went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and raked her first varsity home run in a Cape Ann League win for the visiting Tigers (2-0). Freshman pitcher Annabel Morris improved to 2-0 in the circle, striking out six.

King Philip 7, Mansfield 0 — Sophomore catcher Sarah Cullen filled the box score for the Warriors (2-0), going 3 for 3 at the plate with two triples and a double, scoring three runs and driving in two in the Hockomock League contest.

Lincoln-Sudbury 12, Concord-Carlisle 5 — Junior Ellie Marchand went 3 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs to pace the host Warriors in their season-opening Dual County League triumph. Senior captain Ava Lynch also went a perfect 3 for 3 while adding a run and an RBI.

Lowell 2, Haverhill 0 — Junior Giana LaCedra fired a one-hit shutout with 17 strikeouts and had a pair of hits for the top-ranked Red Raiders (2-0) in the Merrimack Valley win. Mia Ly plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Abby Grenier scored the other run on a fielders’ choice by Kay Laliberty.

Lynnfield 8, Triton 6 — The Pioneers (1-1) won the close Cape Ann League matchup behind strong offensive displays from senior Chloe Shapleigh (homer, triple), sophomore Lauren Amico (two triples), and winning pitcher Reilly Ganter (2 hits).

Methuen 9, North Andover 4 — The Rangers (2-0) won the Merrimack Valley Conference contest behind a strong offensive performance from junior Jenny Grelle (2 for 3, 2 RBIs).

Newton North 17, Wellesley 0 — Junior Ella Maher and senior Annie Brodhead fired a combined no-hitter for the Tigers (3-0) in the Bay State Conference win.

Norwood 12, Westwood 3 — Junior catcher Caeli Reed went 3 for 4 for the Mustangs (2-0), driving in three runs and swiping three bases in a Tri-Valley League win over the Wolverines.

Plymouth North 24, Duxbury 12 — The host Eagles (1-1) erupted for 15 runs in the fourth inning, punctuated by a three-run home run from Kyleigh Green (4 for 5) to secure a Patriot League victory. Emily Jenkins went 3 for 5 with a double and a walk.

Silver Lake 8, Marshfield 7 — Delaney Callahan walked it off with an RBI single in the eighth inning, helping the Lakers (2-0) win the Patriot League matchup.

Stoughton 12, Canton 5 — The host Black Knights (1-1) received production throughout the lineup, led by two hits and three RBIs from senior third baseman Julia Driscoll. Junior center fielder Sydney Menz went 2 for 4 with two doubles, while pitcher Nicole Baker struck out nine for her first win of the season in the Hockomock win.

Walpole 18, Braintree 5 — Junior Catie Powderly led an offensive explosion from the Timberwolves (2-1), finishing 4 for 5 with two home runs, nine RBIs and three runs scored in the Bay State Conference win. Freshman Susie Adams went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and three runs, and senior Jordan Larkin scored four runs off a 3 for 4 hitting day.

Boys’ tennis

Beverly 4, Marblehead 1 — Anthony Coletti (7-5, 6-3) won at second singles, while Matt Mitchell/Ivan Contreras (6-3, 6-2) and Tom Schroter/Ryan Dunleaux (6-3, 6-2) took first and second doubles to earn the Northeastern Conference.

Canton 4, Stoughton 1 — In the stellar match of freshmen, Max Kupferman defeated Stoughton’s Rayn Sablon 6-1, 6-7 (8-10), and 6-2 as the visiting Bulldogs (2-0) registered the Hockomock win. Also, at singles, senior Wassem Sablon defeated Canton junior Suraj Ramanathan 6-3, 6-2.

Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 2 — Andrew Peterson (6-1 6-1) won third singles, and Michael Dechiara/Ben Larsen (6-0 6-1) and Sammy Kettani/David Barber (6-2 6-3) netted wins at first and second doubles to secure the Merrimack Valley victory for the Lions (1-0).

Duxbury 5, Plymouth North 0 — Senior Jake berry toughed out a three-set win at first singles to help secure the shutout for the Dragons in the Patriot League.

Franklin 5, Milford 0 — Liam Marr (6-0 6-1), Vayshnav Malhotra (6-0 6-0), and Drew Mahoney (6-0 6-2) swept singles and Anish Gundimeda/Sameen Shaik (6-0 6-1), and Thomas Broyles/Jay Gorgas (6-1 6-1) swept doubles to secure the Hockomock victory for the Panthers (2-0).

Nantucket 5, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Will Harris and Evan Belanger came up with straight set wins at first and second singles guiding the Whalers to a 2-0 start.

North Andover 5, Methuen 0 — Freshman Luke Ramos picked up a 6-0, 7-5 singles’ win for the Scarlet Knights (1-0) in the Northeastern Conference win.

Scituate 4, Plymouth South 1 — Evan Nelson (6-4, 6-1) and Jake Cochran (6-2, 6-0) won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, and Parker/Christensen (6-2, 6-0) and Askew/Cataldo (6-1, 6-2) took their doubles matches to earn the Patriot League victory.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 4, Catholic Memorial 1 — Leon Liu (6-0, 6-0) and Hriday Karthik (6-0, 6-0) won at first and second singles, while Matt Luyrink/Keerat Sawhney (6-1, 6-0) and Tejas Balaji/Arjun Nargolwala (6-0, 6-0) won at first and second doubles to grab the Catholic Conference victory for the Pioneers (1-1).

Wellesley 4, Newton North 1 — Junior Harry Collomb set the pace with the win at first singles in the Bay State Conference win for the visiting Raiders.

Girls’ tennis

Andover 5, Billerica 0 — Isabel Zhou (6-0, 6-0), Jennie Wang (6-0, 6-0), and Evie O’Brien (6-0, 6-0) swept singles while Sona Chaudhary/Sonika Chaudhary (6-0, 6-0) and Rachel Chen/Carol Yu (6-0, 6-0) ruled doubles for the Golden Warriors.

Bishop Stang 3, Bishop Feehan 2 — Sarah Pothier’s tightly-contested win 6-7, 7-5, 7-5 win at third singles proved to be difference for the visiting Spartans (2-0) in the Catholic Central League victory.

Central Catholic 3, Chelmsford 2 — At first doubles, the tandem of Maggie Smith/Megan Washburn earned a 6-3, 6-3 victory to carry the Raiders to the Merrimack Valley win.

Duxbury 5, Plymouth North 0 — Emily Goulian (6-1, 6-0), Ava Boyajian (6-1, 6-0), and Kelsey Davis (6-0, 6-1) swept singles, while Eliza Mayo/Helena Ohillon (6-1, 6-3), and Nyla Lavoie/Aislyn Kelliher (6-2, 6-3) swept doubles to secure the Patriot League victory for the Green Dragons (2-0).

Haverhill 3, Lowell 2 — Elena Albano (6-1, 6-0) won at first singles and Maeve Bourdon/Nadia Sosa (6-1, 6-0) and Libby Powel/Isabel Ingersoll (6-0, 6-0) cruised at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles for the Hillers in the MVC win.

Manchester Essex 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2 — Stepahnie Pratt (6-2, 3-6, 6-2) prevailed at first singles to lead the Hornets to the Cape Ann win.

North Attleborough 4, Oliver Ames 1 — Charlotte Moynihan (6-4, 2-6, 6-1), Haley Strom (6-2, 6-3), and Lauren Hunt (3-6, 6-3, 6-3) won at first, second, and third singles, while Lauren Cansentino/Kyna Sha (6-1, 6-3) took first doubles to net the Hockomock victory for the Red Rocketeers.

Winthrop 5, Salem 0 — Juniors Emma Forsyth and Maddi Rossi pulled out a 7-5, 7-6 (15-13) win at first doubles for the Vikings in their season-opening Northeastern win.

Boys’ volleyball

Brookline 3, Framingham 0 — Fletcher Poon notched seven kills and Nikhil Wong had five aces to go along with 14 assists for the Warriors (3-0) in a Bay State Conference win over the Flyers.

Chelmsford 3, Central Catholic 1 — Josh Timmons (29 assists, 3 aces, 3 blocks, 2 kills), Ian Van Haren (8 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces), and Cole Schaefer (12 kills, 7 aces, 10 digs) carried the Lions (2-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3, Algonquin 1 — After dropping the first set, the Pioneers (1-1) took the next three to secure their first win of the season. Senior Spencer Sweeney (15 kills, 8 blocks) dominated from the middle hitter position, while senior Conor McCabe (10 kills, 3 aces) and junior Daniel Wickstrom (19 digs, 2 aces) also played important roles in the win at home.

Girls’ volleyball

Lynn Classical 3, Lynn English 0 — Junior co-captain Chloe Clement recorded 12 kills and junior Samantha Thoeun tallied 17 service points (5 aces) for the Rams (6-1) in their Greater Boston League win.

