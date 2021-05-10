Hamas and Israel exchange rocket fire following contentious ‘Jerusalem Day’ clashes

The Hamas rocket attacks, which included the first strikes against Jerusalem in several years, came after running clashes among Israeli police, Palestinian protesters, and far-right Jewish Israelis around the Old City. Among the hundreds injured were seven who were hospitalized in serious condition, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. Video footage circulated on social media of Israeli police officers brutally beating a detained Palestinian man.

Israel retaliated for the rocket attacks with airstrikes against the Gaza Strip, which killed nine people, including three Hamas operatives, according to the Israeli military. Gaza’s Ministry of Health said three children were among the dead. One Israeli civilian in the southern city of Sderot suffered a light injury after his car was hit by a Hamas antitank missile.

JERUSALEM — The militant group Hamas fired seven rockets at Jerusalem and dozens more at southern Israel on Monday evening after violent clashes near al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem between Israeli police and Arab protesters left more than 300 Palestinians injured.

Over the weekend, more than 250 Palestinians were hurt in similar clashes.

Advertisement

’'The Israelis don’t want us to pray. They want to keep us from our mosque,’' said Ahmad, a young Palestinian man who refused to give his last name out of security concerns, standing near several Red Crescent ambulances and a line of Israeli police officers in riot gear.

Five Israelis were also wounded in Monday’s clashes, according to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem. Among them was a 7-month-old girl who sustained a head injury after a rock was thrown at her family’s car.

After Hamas began firing rockets from the Gaza Strip, Israeli military spokesman Hidai Zilberman said Israeli forces were preparing for a range of scenarios and has ’'increased air defense and ground reinforcements’' and made arrangements ’'to fully focus our operational attention.’'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Monday night: ’'The terrorist organizations in Gaza crossed a red line and attacked us with missiles at the entrances to Jerusalem. Israel will respond with great force.’' He added, ’'We did not want to escalate, but those who chose to escalate will be hit forcefully.’'

Advertisement

Hours earlier, Netanyahu had announced a last-minute decision to reroute a provocative flag parade held in honor of Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday. His order barred thousands of ultranationalist Jews from marching through Palestinian neighborhoods in Jerusalem’s Old City.

While the organizers officially canceled the event, ’'ceding responsibility’' to the police, the parade continued to take place. It was not immediately clear whether the marchers would try to go into the banned area.

Earlier on Monday, Jews were also barred from ascending the holy site known as the Temple Mount by Jews and as the Noble Sanctuary by Muslims. The site is the focus of both the holy fasting month of Ramadan and Jerusalem Day. The hilltop plaza is controlled by the Jordanian Islamic authorities, which allow Jews with the provision that they refrain from engaging in prayer, although its entrance is controlled by Israeli security forces.

’'Why is Jerusalem one of the only cities in the world where Jews cannot go? If you are American, you are allowed to walk around Washington, D.C., aren’t you?’' asked Roger Zini, 59, a participant in the flag parade.

Zini, among the last Jewish marchers to cross a metal police barrier that temporarily blocked the parade from entering the Old City, dismissed the risk of violence, saying the Jewish marchers only wanted to reach the sacred Western Wall.

Advertisement

’'If the police want to prevent violence, they should stop the violent people, not people who just want to walk,’' he said.

Just before the planned start of the flag parade, armed Israeli officers were scattered at every intersection in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City, which was bustling with Palestinian shoppers. Groups of several dozen Israeli officers were gathered at points between the Damascus Gate and the Western Wall, in the Jewish Quarter.

In the nearby neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, clashes broke out after the visit of a delegation of far-right, pro-settler politicians.

An Israeli settler organization has been advancing a petition through the Israeli Supreme Court to evict six Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, a mostly Palestinian neighborhood. Since last week, solidarity protests have erupted across the city and quickly degenerated into bloody confrontations with the police.

In a tour of the neighborhood, Bezalel Smotrich, the head of the pro-settler Religious Zionist Party, blamed the recent surge in violence on Israeli politicians who are currently in negotiations to form a new government and are expected to invite the indirect support of an Arab party reach a parliamentary majority.

’'Every time Israel tries to compromise with the Arabs who deny our right to exist, terror reigns wild,’' said Smotrich.

Throughout the day, small-scale skirmishes broke out in and near the Old City, with Israeli police hurling stun grenades at Palestinians gathering on the street and chanting ’'Allahu akbar,’' ’'al-Aqsa forever,’' and other slogans.

Advertisement

’'The resistance is ready and motivated and will not stand idly by,’' said Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Gaza-based Islamist militant group Hamas. ’'Its word will be the final word in the battle, if the occupation does not retreat and put an end to its satanic plans.’'

’'This is a battle between tolerance and intolerance, between lawless violence and order,’' said Netanyahu. ’'Elements that want to expropriate our rights periodically force us to stand strong, like Israel’s police officers are doing. I back the officers in this just struggle.’'