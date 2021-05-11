John Mulaney and wife Anna Marie Tendler are separating following his rehab stay, according to reports

After more than a decade of sobriety, Mulaney checked into rehab late last year for a period of 60 days. Page Six reported at the time that the 38-year-old “Big Mouth” star had entered a Pennsylvania facility to seek treatment for his struggles with alcohol and cocaine.

News of their separation was first broken by the New York Post’s Page Six , with sources telling the celebrity news site that the former “Saturday Night Live” writer and four-time host had asked Tendler for divorce three months ago.

Comedian John Mulaney and his wife, artist Anna Marie Tendler, are divorcing after almost seven years of marriage, according to reports.

Mulaney exited the program and entered outpatient sober care at the end of February, according to Page Six.

Reports of his separation from Tendler coincides with the stand-up comic’s return to work. Mulaney announced earlier this month his first set of tour dates — set to take place at Manhattan’s City Winery from May 10 to May 14 — since he spent time in rehab.

Every show of “John Mulaney: From Scratch” has been sold out — though fans of the comedian can add their names to a wait list.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” a spokesperson for Mulaney told Page Six.

Tendler — an “artist who works in many mediums,” including interior design and photography, and a current master’s candidate in New York University’s Costume Studies program, according to her website — confirmed the pair’s separation through a spokesperson.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” a representative for Tendler told Page Six, which the Los Angeles Times also confirmed. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

After it was reported that Mulaney had entered rehab for treatment last winter, he received an outpouring of support from fans and friends alike. He has spoken openly about his struggles with addiction in the past, both during his shows and in interviews.

Mulaney told Esquire in 2019 that he started drinking at the age of 13, and that drugs soon followed. At the time of the interview, he told the publication that he had been sober since 2005, when he was 23.

“I don’t drink,” he said during his 2012 comedy special “New in Town.” “I used to drink, then I drank too much, and I had to stop. That surprises a lot of audiences because I don’t look like someone who used to do anything.”

Mulaney and Tender were married in July 2014 — with the ceremony officiated by comedian Dan Levy.

“On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman,” Mulaney captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I wish I could live it over and over again.”

He has joked about Tendler in the past, with his quips often centered around how much he loved his wife — something that has endeared him to fans, who appeared to take the news of their separation fairly hard.

“John Mulaney’s whole brand was loving his wife ... where do we go from here,” wrote one person on Twitter.

In shows including his 2015 Netflix special “John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid” and in his 2018 Netflix special “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” Mulaney made references to Tendler.

During one part of the 2015 show, Mulaney discussed the process of getting engaged, bringing up the dated and sexist question of, “Why buy the cow when you can have the milk for free?”

“Why buy the cow? Maybe because every day the cow asks you when you’re going to buy it,” Mulaney said. “And you live in a really small apartment with the cow, and you can’t avoid that question at all. Also, the cow is way better at arguing than you are.”

He continued: “But for real, Chicago, why buy the cow? Let’s be real. Why buy the cow? Because you love her. You really do.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.