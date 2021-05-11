Bain Capital buys controlling stake in major New England urgent-care chain

Gareth Dickens, co-founder of ConvenientMD, said he plans to use Bain’s investment to help foster continued growth of the 26-clinic business, which generated about $105 million in revenues last year. Dickens expects to open as many as nine clinics this year, and 10 per year after that. At that pace, he expects to add at least 300 employees a year to the company, which currently employs about 1,200 people including physicians and other direct health care providers. The next clinics to open in Massachusetts will be in Burlington, Dedham, Ludlow, and Westborough.

The Boston private equity firm is buying the controlling stake in the Portsmouth, N.H.-based health care firm from Starr Investment Holdings, through its Double Impact fund, for an undisclosed amount. The deal, signed last week, is expected to close within the next 45 days.

Bain Capital has reached a deal to acquire control of the fast-growing ConvenientMD urgent-care center chain, with plans to add hundreds of jobs annually for the next several years as Bain expands the group’s New England footprint.

Dickens plans to focus on contiguous areas within the three states that the company does business — Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts — though it’s possible the company could expand into other New England states as well.

Advertisement

Dickens launched ConvenientMD in 2012 with Max Puyanic, a former colleague of his at investment bank William Blair & Co. Their goal: to provide a low-cost alternative to emergency rooms, but with many of the same services. For example, ConvenientMD offers lab services and digital imaging, which are among the services it offers that aren’t available at many of the urgent-care centers that have popped up in the region in recent years.

“We recognized that New England had a massive gap,” Dickens said. “There’s a fairly broken primary care system, with overworked [doctors] carrying thousands of patients. The patients who can’t get in [to see their primary care providers] fast enough end up using the emergency room for care, which is massively expensive.”

Advertisement

Dickens said ConvenientMD’s clinics “look like a lot of emergency rooms” but charge health insurers one-fifth to one-tenth of the price. The company began to grow quickly once Starr invested in 2018. Bain’s acquisition will help that growth to continue.

Peter Spring, a managing director at Bain, said his firm was particularly impressed with how ConvenientMD rose to the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering a range of treatment and testing options. Bain’s Double Impact fund makes investments in health, education and workforce development, and sustainability businesses that can deliver competitive financial returns and measurable social and environmental benefits.

“Being able to provide that full scope of services with an easy entry point for people really does improve access to care,” Spring said.





















Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.